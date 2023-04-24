when does it start and what is the value of the tickets

The 47th edition of the International Book Fair in Buenos Aires It will begin this Thursday, April 27 and will last until Monday, May 15 at the property of The Rural of Palermo.

The opening speech will be given by the writer Martin Kohan from 6 pm on Thursday and the event will take place in a context of presidential elections, the celebration of 40 years of Democracy and the 100th anniversary of the first book of poems by Jorge Luis Borges, Fervor of Buenos Aires.

In this edition there will be around 500 stands, more than 1,500 exhibitors will participate and there will be 12 rooms for the public to attend the different activities.

One of the great novelties of this year is the incorporation of a room that will bear the name of Horacio Gonzálezone of the most important intellectual referents in Argentina.

Santiago de Chile will be the guest of honor cityand its objective will be to provide a “special, rich and distinctive” cultural content and thus support the commercial strengthening between both publishing industries.

Book Fair 2023: days and times of this edition of the Book Fair

Monday to Friday: from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Saturdays, Sundays and holidays on May 1 from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday April 29 to celebrate the Night of the Fair, the hours will be from 13 to 24.

Book Fair 2023: the price of tickets and how to buy them online

Monday to Thursday: $800.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday and May 1 holiday: $1,200.

Pass three visits: $1,800 (exclusive online sale). The pass is personal and non-transferable, it allows a single visit per day to the Fair.

Tickets can be purchased online on the official website of the Fair or from the 27th of this month at the ticket offices.

Book Fair 2023: who can enter for free

Every day: children up to and including 12 years of age, school visitors and people with disabilities.

Every day for teachers: they must present a salary receipt or proof that proves their condition.

Monday to Friday: students, retirees and pensioners. In all cases it is necessary to present proof of condition.

Saturday, April 29, Night of the Fair: free admission from 8:00 p.m.




