He Sunday April 16 Neuquén will have general elections. They will vote for governor, lieutenant governor, deputies, mayors and school counselors. Although it was used in other elections, it will be the first time that the entire province has applied a voting system of Single Electronic Ticket. Voting is compulsory for all persons between the ages of 18 and 75 residing in Neuquén. It is optional for those who are 16 and 17 years old or over 75 years of age.

Ban on alcohol and restrictions due to elections

The Electoral Code establishes that, forty-eight (48) hours before of the beginning of the elections, Public acts of proselytism are prohibited. This means that the ban begins on Friday, from 8 in the morning.

Since the previous forty-eight (48) hours at the beginning of the elections and up to three (3) hours after its completionis left over diffusion prohibitedpublication, comments or references, by any means, of the results of surveys electoral.

From the Electoral Justice they clarified that the sale of alcoholic beverages is prohibited from Saturday at 8:00 p.m. The fines will be around 14,100 to 56,400 pesos.

Besides, From zero (0) hours on the day of the elections and up to three (3) hours immediately after closing, it is prohibited:

a) The exhibition, deposit and carrying of armaseven in the latter case to persons authorized to do so by the competent authority, in the places where the elections are held and up to a distance of one hundred (100) meters from the perimeter of those, with the exception of police personnel or the Armed Forces, or security guard assigned to the premises where the elections are held.

b) Go free air or indoor showssocial, cultural, sporting events and any other kind of public meeting that does not refer to the electoral act and that is not expressly authorized by the competent authority.

c) The sale of any kind of alcoholic beverages.

d) To the voters, the use of flags, badges or other emblems.

and the opening of party organizations within a radius of one hundred (100) meters from the main door of the place where polling stations are installed.

On this occasion, it will be chosen by Governor and Lieutenant Governor; 35 titular provincial deputies and 18 substitutes, municipal mayors and councilors in 21 towns, members of promotion and municipal commissions and school counselors.

While many people often vote for election after election in the same place, they reported that Those who have domicile in Centenario, Cutral Co, Plottier and western Neuquén can get to vote in a different placebut closer to your home, since they are the sectors that present the most electoral circuits.

In order to know where you vote you have to enter the page of the Electoral Court of the province, where you will find the option that will redirect you to another page. With your ID number You can access the information that will be provided such as location, table number and order, among others.

