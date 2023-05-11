when electro honors Tunisian ritual music

It seems that May will be the month of elevation. That’s good, at Pan African Music and Shouka Records, elevation: we like it. And trance, too. That inspired by therapeutic music, rituals of possession. Yes, with our partners we worked, hand in hand, like possessed. Starting with the release of the documentary Stambeli, last dance of the spiritsdirected by Augustin le Gall and the author of these lines, co-produced with APA.

Filmed between the sanctuary of Sidi Ali El Mekki on the shores of the Mediterranean, and the heart of the medina of Tunis, this film in three episodes explores the Stambeli, a cult threatened with extinction, through the portraits of three characters: the young master ceremonial Lotfi Karnef, Riadh Ezzawech, one of the last mediums in Tunisia, as well as Amine Metani – musician and owner of the Shouka label.

The documentary will be screened for the first time at Nuits Sonores, punctuated by hypnotic interludes, performed live by Amine Metani -aka Mettani. It is besides him which signs the soundtrack of the last episode of the series.

Amine is the co-founder of the Shouka Records label, a very sharp record label, based in Lyon and specialized in uplifting music, electronic trance and cultural (re-)appropriation. And this year, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Nuits Sonores festival, the artists and supporters of the label are settling in the front rows of the Lyon program. Frigya (Imed Alibi & Khalil Epi), Nessim – the best kept secret of the label, surely in DJ set- Flore, producer at the helm of POLAAR, Glitter55 and Deena Abdelwahed will play in Lyon, all defectors or supporters of the Tunisian nebula -French Shouka, reunited by an immoderate love by the Bass Music and electronic trance.

Only Ammar808 would be missing to complete this unstoppable musical and cultural network. But he will be there in spirit, since he has just signed with Shouka ” Super Stambeli » a dedicated four-track made of variations of the famous animist possession ritual.

Shouka, heritage treasures

« Finally, it all started in 2010 with the Stambeli and the brotherhood music recalls Nessim, co-founder of the label: I was a student in electroacoustic composition under the aegis of Bernard Fort, who produced, among other things, a very large number of discs and recordings. Passionate about field recording, Amine Metani and I set off to record two Stambeli ceremonies. It was more than a dozen years ago, in the sanctuary of Sidi Ali El Mekki as well as Chapter Souika. In a hyper naive way, as an amateur. “says the Tunisian-Lyonnais musician. ” It was a musical, aesthetic and identity shock too, I believe. Especially as a child, when I lived in Tunisia, I remember that I was very afraid of the Stambeli processions when I saw them. Their masks frightened me. If we set up a label, it was precisely to archive, edit and distribute these sound testimonies. Because we had already felt their fragility, and their possible disappearance Nessim explained.

The genesis of Shouka is linked to brotherhood music, coupled with a second repository, European electronic music: “ When Mettani (the stage name of Amine Metani, editor’s note) and I were still living in Tunisia in the 2000s, we were then evolving in a very westernized microcosm, under the influence of the English scene. We were tripping on Prodigy and the Chemical Brothers. But we were already having fun sampling gasba (reed flute, editor’s note), mixed with big electronic beats. We felt a bit lonely, and I think Shouka was born out of that singularity. From our desires for modernity, linked with our Tunisian, Arab and African backgrounds. Nuri, Ghoula, Deena Abdelwahed or Arabstazy are all artists of the label who recognize themselves in these plural identities. Shouka is our base to send our sounds from the future, live from both worlds. With a large part of our DNA coming from Stambeli. »

Back to safe sources

So it was logical that from this base flew Super Stambeli, the first outing of the illustrious Ammar 808 at Shouka. After rocking the entire Global Bass scene in 2018 with Maghreb Unitedthen canned Global Control / Invisible Invasionin Chennai, in southern India, producer Sofyann Ben Youssef – armed with his subsonic project Ammar 808 – has just delivered to the label his very personal vision of the Stambeli ritual: “ my first encounter with the Stambeli dates back more or less twenty years Ammar 808 told us. I found myself in a zaouia (a sacred house dedicated to the Stambeli brotherhood, editor’s note), in Tunis. It was a real blackout, a spiritual slap. This event put me on the path to discovering this mystical practice, of which I knew nothing at the time. I accumulated, accumulated, accumulated… Reflection, musical practice as well, since I play gombri (bass lute with three plucked strings, editor’s note) Since twenty years. I also mastered a good part of the repertoire. It can sometimes take time for an artist to reach the critical point. For me it was time. »

Sofyann then left her studio in the suburbs of Copenhagen to look for a soon in Tunis. also called anyone, this master of ceremonies is at the center of the orchestra. Its instrument – ​​the gombri precisely – governs the ritual: “Each Yenna, each mâllem has a musical color, a specific hue. They differ by their voice, their way of playing. In my quest, I found Belhassen Mihoub with whom I happened to play at the time. »

Belhassen is the mall of Dar Barnou in Tunis, the seat of one of the last Stambali brotherhoods in the country. You can also discover this cult figure in episode III of our documentary, Stambeli, last dance of the spirits : « Belhassen’s hallmark is its versatility explains Ammar 808. “ It has an openness that allows it to adapt to less traditional contexts, compared to other Tunisian mâllems. Belhassen comes from tradition, he is the custodian of a heritage, but he knows how to bring modernity into the ritual. One foot in the sacred, the other in the profane. Perhaps one of the forms of survival of the Stambeli resides in its hybridization, musical in any case. Especially since all rituals are at the service of humanity. Some knowledge can skip generations and reappear again, carried by voluntary energies. »

Like the many energies present at Shouka records: “ I like the strange alignment of planets that appeared so that Super Stambeli can be released on the label of Amine, Nessim and Khalil Epi. I like this attempt to digitize, to amplify the ritual with thousands of watts! »

« This takeover of the label at Nuits Sonores will allow us to deploy all the richness of the label in front of the Lyon public. adds Khalil Epi, the other half of the Frigya duo, an active member of Shouka. ” A richness that draws its source from the Tunisian identity, its sometimes invisible musical heritage, and our appetite for the energy of the club.. »

Polaar x Shouka at Nuits Sonores 2023all practical information here.