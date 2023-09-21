When «Eusebio» wrote to «Charlie»: «I miss you a lot tonight»

Listen to the audio version of the article

To date, Montalia’s corpus of letters has been disclosed almost in its entirety: memorable are, in particular, the letters addressed to «Clizia» (Irma Brandeis), to «Trabucco» (Gianfranco Contini) and, again, to «Moscerilla-Moschina» (Drusilla Tanzi). It is a truly different genre practiced by the Genoese poet, which certainly should not be considered as minor or marginal: the missives of «Eusebio» are always full of humor and surprising linguistic acrobatics, of delicate existential ideas, stylistically impeccable and even ahead of the work in verse and prose. Their value is therefore not purely documentary. This trend is confirmed by the notes sent to Carlo Bo and now collected in the volume Caro Charlie, published by Raffaelli with the always careful editing of Stefano Verdino.

Letters from Montale to Carlo Bo

«Montale’s letters to Carlo Bo – observes the scholar in the introduction – cover forty years, from 1935 to 1975, but are mainly concentrated in the early years. Out of the 35 letters and telegrams, 29 texts concern the years 1935-42 and as many as 25 are concentrated in the three-year period 1936-38. This asymmetry has a double meaning: first, it highlights a different level of relationship and highlights the maximum intensity of friendship and intimacy in the space of a few years; second aspect, that three-year period concerns the most triumphal years of fascism and for Montale dramatic, even on a personal level (the tormented love dream with Clizia), but a little comforted by the daily double appointment at the Florentine café delle Giubbe Rosse, of which these letters – in some ways – constitute the written extension”.

Carlo and Marise Bo Foundation

The original texts are preserved in the archive of the Carlo and Marise Bo Foundation for Modern and Contemporary European Literature of the University of Urbino. We have no trace of the autographs of the Hispanist-Frenchist sent to Montale because the latter was a well-known “epistoloclast” (as Bo himself recounts in an article which appeared in the Corriere della Sera in January 1982, Eugenio “was used to tearing up letters in very minute pieces when he had read them to burn them in the coffee cup”). What are the main themes and the most relevant formal aspects of the correspondence? Verdino rightly underlines «the interweaving of eros, politics and spiritual restlessness» of the “wandering” Montale who addresses his believing interlocutor with an affectionate attitude. Then comes a succession of vitriolic comments of disconcerting relevance («Silvio’s girlfriend is […] better than expected. Did Gadda then go to the 5 lands? Visited Giacomini street […]. I paid but ran away sine labe. It’s the 1st time this has happened to me with a professional and artist. […] And that filthy Frontispiece!!? Capocchini appointed professor at the Academy, permanent position with pension»); completely unlikely stories («Th. Pandolfi plays pelota and admires the Betrothed. || Imagine the celebration in Leuven! At least you converted to the Coptic rite! Don’t you see that your God agrees with pallacorda? Love from Eusebius») ; the whirlwind code-switching for burlesque purposes, a jargon, a vivid idiolect also common to the letters to Clizia and Trabucco («Please don’t hide from Doña Carmen that your encantadores eyes disturb my sunny and muy sad veranda, and that bajo tierra I will still be deeply moved by it. Don’t there’s nothing to do with her. Remember me to the sweetest hermana, doña Laura”); finally, the usual five percent life (“Here I am left alone; and the cruel long days begin. Adios, muchacho, y con juicio”). Montale’s so-called “comic” muse does not begin with Satura: it is already nestled here in the farcical and polyglot humor of correspondence dating back to the 1930s, between “warm and non-metaphorical tears”, pickled sardines and “scandalous letters”.

Dear Charlie. Eugenio Montale to Carlo Bo, edited by Stefano Verdino, «Quaderni della Fondazione Carlo e Marise Bo. Series directed by Carlo Ossola», Raffaelli Editore, pages. 156, €16.00

