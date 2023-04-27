When Guido Baldini was told: “You will be the new Pope”. In a book the true story of the election of Francis

It’s out tomorrowThe true story of the election of Pope Francis», the new novel by Gianluca Briguglia. The book recounts the unusual adventure of Guido Baldini, a forty-year-old professor of modern history at a Parisian university, who is summoned to the Vatican following the resignation of Pope Ratzinger.

There he will be guided by Monsignor Carafa, who watches over the progress of the conclave and will lead him to the Sistine Chapel. It will be right at the foot of Michelangelo’s Last Judgment that Baldini will be informed of the incredible event: it is he, a layman and a complete stranger, who has been elected Pope.

«Professor, listen carefully and don’t interrupt me… You heard an applause, which came at the end of a frank and serene exchange, a meditation on what happened in these extraordinary hours. You seem to have understood, it seems to us that we can find a solution, it seems to us that the Church will come out stronger from what has happened in these hours. We are certain that a white smoke will soon announce to the world that Pietro’s ship has a new helmsman. But we can’t go any further, we can’t vote, we really can’t continue if now you don’t answer the question I’m about to ask you. – Will it therefore be a white smoke by today? -It will be, we have the real hope of it, whatever her answer is now. And the question is this: “Guido Baldini, do you accept your canonical election as Supreme Pontiff?”».

The book not only tells the story of Guido Baldini, but with its excursus it also tells a part of the history of the Church: from the prophecy of Malachi to the events of the other Popes, in addition to Ratzinger, who resigned from their office. The book also presents an extensive explanation of how the conclave works and therefore of how a new Pope is elected.

Gianluca Briguglia is professor of the history of political doctrines at the Ca’ Foscari University of Venice. He has worked in many European universities, headed the Department of Philosophy at the University of Strasbourg and is internationally known for his studies on medieval thought. He is also the author of a very successful podcast, Political bestiaryavailable on all listening platforms.