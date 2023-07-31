«When I arrived at Maronese I told them that I wanted to be on a champion poster»

In a team with many role models and top players, Henry Sáez is one of those who revalues ​​Maronese. The goalscorer was one of the key pieces of the team and he had the pleasure of being champion in lifunea title that the Dino had not been given for 13 years.

The 36-year-old striker he joined earlier this year after several seasons on Cipolletti’s La Amistad. Although he acknowledged that did not solve his futureshowed that he has rope to spare.

«I am happy because it was a very tough tournament. The truth is that we maintained a tremendous regularity because we are leaders from the first dates, “said Sáez.

«We knew from the outset what we were playing, We have a team with a great hierarchy, with players who are very hungry for glory. It had been a long time since this club was champion and when we started the preseason we set out to fight the tournament. As the matches went by, we realized that we were up for great things and the truth is that we are fair champions,” added the attacker.

Henry recognized that for him it was a “very important challenge” play the Neuquén league for the first time and compete at this level. “At my age, crossing the bridge and face tough teamssome with a lot of purchasing power,” he said.

Despite the fact that he raised some doubts about his future, the striker said that he would like to continue at the club to play next Regional Amateur. “We have a barbaric human group, with a winning mentality, that’s contagious.”

At the time of the dedications, Sáez emphasized the support and accompaniment of his family. «I want to dedicate the title to my wife, my daughter and all my family, but especially to them two who put up with me. Because I am passionate about doing what I am passionate about, sometimes I can dedicate less time to them and they still always support me ».

The history of the poster in the club

As soon as the game in which Maronese drew 0-0 with Centenario and secured the Lifune title, Henry Saez hugged the coach Hugo Silva and he said: “Now I want my poster.”

«In the club’s locker room are the posters of each champion team. When I arrived I told the technician and the prop man that I wanted to be on one of those posters.I also told the boys. I don’t know how much more I’m going to play, I’m old and I wanted to have a poster for tomorrow when I visit the club so I can see that I left them something,” said the striker.

Maronese has just added his fifth title in Lifune that are added to the celebration in the Interior Tournament in 2014. This new star, after 13 years without winning a League, will have a special place in which Henry Saez will not go unnoticed.





