When is the bonus paid and how is it calculated?

With the arrival of the first half of the year, all the workers are a few days away from receive bonus payments. In this case, the domestic workers who are registered may enjoy the Complementary Annual Salarywho will pay his first installment this month.

Last month, domestic workers had an increase in their monthly salary, which will be reflected in the Complementary Annual Salary. The bonus is calculated according to the highest remuneration received during the first part of the year, and is 50% of the highest salary.

When will the Christmas bonus for domestic employees be paid?

There is no exact date for the payment of the Complementary Annual Salary, but it must be paid in the last week of June, which will correspond to the first installment. It should be remembered that the Christmas bonus is paid in two installments, and the second will be in December between the 19th and 23rd, before the end of the year holidays.

It must be calculated as follows. The best salary received during this part of the year must be divided by twelve, and then multiplied by the number of months worked. However, for those who have worked less or been absent a number of days, the formula is the same, only that when multiplying, it will be done for the number of days or months worked.

On the other hand, if the domestic worker does not work every month, either because you finished with the activities or started during the year, you will also have another formula. The settlement on these occasions will be according to the number of months worked.

The bonus salary receipt can be given in two ways. If paid separately, it can be delivered an individual pay stub in the last week of June. Also the Complementary Annual Salary can be included in the assets of the month of June and deliver everything in the same receipt.


