It is Monday April 3 is celebrated the day of the Workers of Private Houses, in Argentina. But still, it is a non-working day for domestic service without loss of pay; Meanwhile, in case employees work must be paid doubleas established by the legislation was officially clarified.

The date is set by resolution 3/15 of the National Commission for the Work of Private Housesin commemoration of the promulgation of the Special Regime of Work Contract for the Personnel of Private Houses in 2013established in the ley 26.844.

This day then it is considered a holiday for the sector of domestic workerstherefore it can be used as such and not attend the workplace.

How do you pay for the day of domestic employees?

Regardless of whether tasks are performed by the hour or without retirement, In the event that the staff of private homes provide tasks in their workplace, their remuneration will be integrated with a surcharge equivalent to 100 percent.in addition to the payment of the corresponding salary.

If you work by the hour and the holiday falls on the day you complete tasks, you have to be paid for those hours you would have worked even if you do not go to work that day.

Are domestic employees paid for holidays?

According to the site “Domestic workers”in the national holidays the staff of private homes, like any other dependent, do not work and should not work. However, there is a charge for the day that must be paid by the employer, it does not matter if the worker performs tasks “by the hour” or does not live at the employer’s home. In the event that the job is by the hour and the holiday is on the day he normally goes to work, those hours are paid even if you do not go to work that day.

If worked, a 100% surcharge must be charged, according to article 25 of Law No. 26,844. Instead, on “non-working days” (even for tourist purposes), it is up to the employer to work or not and if they work they are not paid double.

