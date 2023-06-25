Home » when is the elimination gala and who are the first nominees
when is the elimination gala and who are the first nominees

by admin
A participant of Big Brother Chile 2023 He must soon leave the most famous house in the country.

The first elimination gala this will be done Sunday June 25 from 11:30 p.m.Chilean time.

The gala will be broadcast on Chilevisión and Pluto TVa free streaming platform that belongs to Parmount+.

Thus, the 18 participants who are inside the house decided that the first nomination plaque should include: Francisca Maira, Stephanie Galeota, Jennifer Galvarini and Benjamin Lakes.

Hans Valdés was also nominated but was saved by Ariel Wuth, the leader of the week.

The first nominees for Big Brother Chile 2023.

Daniela Celis’s blooper with a participant from Gran Hermano Chile

The participants of Big Brother Chile to some players of Big Brother Argentina. It was there that Daniela Celis starred in a fun blooper that went viral in the last few hours.

Daniela wanted to interview Jennifer to know how it felt to be one of those chosen to enter the coexistence reality show, but apparently, the production had misinformed him the name from the participant who clarified which was the correct one.

«Here we are with Maite, another GH Chile participant. Maite, how do you feel?” Daniela said. «Jennifer,” replied the player. “Jennifer’s name is boys!” “Pestañela” reproached those who were behind the camera.


