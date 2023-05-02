Home » when is the next long weekend
Entertainment

when is the next long weekend

by admin
when is the next long weekend

May started with a holiday due to the Labor Day. However, the fifth month of the year will have two other holidays that will make up a long weekend. those days will be ideal for planning a getaway.

Thus, May will have a weekend XL as a consequence of the holiday for the May Revolution. This year It will fall on Thursday the 25th.

Since it is an immovable holiday, the National Government defined May Friday the 26th be a bridge holiday to promote tourism.

The calendar of holidays in May 2023 is defined like this:

Monday 1stholiday for Labor Day

Thursday 25immovable holiday for the day of the Revolution

Friday the 26thholiday for tourist purposes

On May 25, the May Revolution is commemorated. That day in 1810 the First Government Junta was constituted.

The remaining holidays in 2023

May 25: Day of the May Revolution
June 17: Passage to Immortality of General Don Martín Miguel de Güemes
June 20: Passage to Immortality of General Manuel Belgrano
July 9: Independence Day
August 21: Passage to Immortality of Gral. José de San Martín
October 13: Holiday for tourist purposes
October 16: Day of Respect for Cultural Diversity
November 20: National Sovereignty Day
December 8: Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary
25th December, Christmas


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

See also  NCT 127's first Japanese dome tour ended with a splendid ending, mobilizing a total of 220,000 viewers jqknews

You may also like

Art student eats $120,000 art “tape banana” |...

The Lord’s Favorites: a treasure trove of 230...

World Asthma Day: why it is commemorated on...

Cancer 2023 wealth luck

Larreta announced that the social plans in the...

Due to the death of the oil tanker...

[Evening News]U.S. Secret Letter: Russian Army Casualties Over...

San Luis: they are looking intensely for the...

“The Long Season” ended with a high reputation...

The Hollywood Writers Guild called a strike

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy