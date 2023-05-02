when is the next long weekend

May started with a holiday due to the Labor Day. However, the fifth month of the year will have two other holidays that will make up a long weekend. those days will be ideal for planning a getaway.

Thus, May will have a weekend XL as a consequence of the holiday for the May Revolution. This year It will fall on Thursday the 25th.

Since it is an immovable holiday, the National Government defined May Friday the 26th be a bridge holiday to promote tourism.

The calendar of holidays in May 2023 is defined like this:

– Monday 1stholiday for Labor Day

– Thursday 25immovable holiday for the day of the Revolution

– Friday the 26thholiday for tourist purposes

On May 25, the May Revolution is commemorated. That day in 1810 the First Government Junta was constituted.

The remaining holidays in 2023

June 17: Passage to Immortality of General Don Martín Miguel de Güemes

June 20: Passage to Immortality of General Manuel Belgrano

July 9: Independence Day

August 21: Passage to Immortality of Gral. José de San Martín

October 13: Holiday for tourist purposes

October 16: Day of Respect for Cultural Diversity

November 20: National Sovereignty Day

December 8: Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary

25th December, Christmas



