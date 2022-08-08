That night, famous opera artists performed live, and the mournful and sincere rhythm was intoxicating.Photo by reporter Jiang Feng

News from this newspaper (reporter Jiang Feng, intern Wang Xinyao) When Jiangnan gardens and cultural museum venues meet opera, what kind of sparks will burst out? On the evenings of August 5th and 6th, some instructors and students of Yin Xiumei and Dai Yuqiang’s opera performance classes entered the Master of the Nets Garden and the Wu Culture Museum successively to present special performances of “When Jiangnan Gardens Meet Opera” and “Classical Night”. · Hear the voice of the world” theme concert, in the name of opera, to speak for Jiangnan culture and sing for the people.

The Master of the Nets Garden was built in the Southern Song Dynasty. It is a representative work of medium-sized classical landscape gardens in Suzhou gardens. The well-known scenic spot in the park, Dianchunzhu, is the blueprint for the “Ming Xuan” of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, USA. In Florence, Italy, on the other side of the ocean, in the 17th century, a wonderful work of art was born, the opera, which was widely circulated and became a bright pearl in Western culture and art. This time, they met in Suzhou and created a new cultural experience.

“Red crispy hands, yellow wine, and willows all over the city’s spring palace walls.” On the evening of August 5, in the Garden of the Master of the Nets, “Chaitoufeng” performed by the mezzo-soprano singer Li Siqi opened the “When Jiangnan Gardens meet At the curtain of the special performance of “The Opera”, the mournful and sincere rhythm is intoxicating. Opera excerpts such as “Peach Blossoms in March”, “Embroidering the Red Flag”, and “My Motherland and Me” were sung one after another. Some instructors and students of Yin Xiumei and Dai Yuqiang’s opera performance class sang a sentence full of affectionate lyrics to the motherland. Heshan’s infinite affection and firm determination to the revolutionary cause won warm applause from the audience and attracted everyone to sing along.

On the evening of August 6, in the Wu Culture Museum, the gate of time and space was opened, and the cultural relics and the audience roamed in the beautiful singing of classical music and listened to the voice of the world. Some instructors and students of Yin Xiumei and Dai Yuqiang’s opera performance class shuttled between the cultural relics display windows of the Eurasian Continent Ancient Cultural Relics Exhibition, and gently sang to the times about the growth of civilization in the long history. When the singing sounded in front of the stone cylinder seal from Mesopotamia, the story of “Life of a Rose” sounded on the banks of the Seine, some people stared back at the shining stone statue of the goddess, the dewdrops of bamboo leaves echoed in front of the Buddha statue, The eagle’s long chirping… In the sound of the music, the audience crossed the Rhine River, and together with the cultural relics that had been sleeping for many years and finally awakened, to the elegant tune sung by the piano, they went to the Mediterranean Sea in Italy to look forward to “Dawn Breaking”. At the end of the performance, the song “Nobody Sleeps Tonight” even resonated with the audience. The passionate opera art ignited this unforgettable night.

Listening to the beautiful scenery of the south of the Yangtze River in the gardens of the south of the Yangtze River and perceiving the vastness of civilization in the museum is undoubtedly a great enjoyment of sight and hearing. These two immersive cultural and tourism feasts jointly created by famous opera masters, Jiangnan gardens, and cultural and cultural exhibition venues not only tell the “Suzhou Story” to tourists, but also let the singing of Jiangnan resound throughout the world, making the world fall in love with Jiangnan culture. Wang Pengfei, general manager of Suzhou Poly Grand Theater Management Co., Ltd., one of the organizers of Yin Xiumei and Dai Yuqiang opera performance class, said that the performance class will continue to promote the in-depth integration of China‘s high-quality artistic resources into Jiangsu, and cultivate and reserve talents for the development of Chinese national opera. , and actively show the contemporary nature of art and the diversity of civilizations.