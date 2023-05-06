When Korean idols are performing on a rainy day: One is more dedicated than the other- KSD 韩星网(star)

star



Nothing can stop idols standing on stage!

On April 30th, the video of the girl group IVE’s performance in the rain attracted the attention of Korean netizens. From drizzle to heavy rain, the enthusiasm of IVE’s performance was not interrupted. The members sang “Kitsch” and “I AM “, showing the professional appearance of idols.

Speaking of performances in the rain, I have to mention the god-level idol who performed in the rain——TVXQ. It rained heavily during the Japanese concert in June 2018. It was in this weather that TVXQ sang and danced for 4 hours without making any mistakes. Who cares? It is not exaggerated to say “this is the strength of the industry’s top TOP”.

At this time, everyone must have thought of GFRIEND who fell down several times due to the slippery rainy day and stood up several times to continue the performance. GFRIEND encountered heavy rain during a performance in 2015. The members fell down many times while dancing in the rain, but insisted on getting up to complete the performance. This performance ignited attention in South Korea, and GFRIEND also became famous in one battle.

The men’s group SEVENTEEN, which has just come back recently, also performed seriously under the wind and rain. It was raining at the opening in Jakarta, and the members sang and danced in the rain for three hours. They are really a group of passionate young people who still love the stage after debuting for several years, and the storm can’t stop them ah! !

Although her whole body was wet and the rain was so heavy that her eyes could not be opened, Sunmi still shook her long hair, and the smile on her face never disappeared, bringing a sexy and hot stage.

In fact, there are still many idol groups who have performed in the heavy rain. I have to say that the professionalism of Korean idols is really great! ! !

