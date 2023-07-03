Home » When Music Leads to Trouble: Fans Engage in a Fight at Wason Brazobán’s Concert




Title: Singer Wason Brazobán’s Concert in Puerto Plata Interrupted by Fan Altercation

Subtitle: Social media reacts to the incident with humorous and critical comments

In a recent concert held by popular Dominican singer Wason Brazobán in Puerto Plata, an altercation broke out between two of his fans. The incident, which took place during his performance of the song “I have pity on my soul,” has garnered attention on social media.

Brazobán took to his social networks to address the incident, acknowledging the potential problems such situations can cause. He stated, “I know that if a man applauds this song, it can bring him problems. That’s why I warned him last night before, and however, the bro got into trouble.” Despite the incident, the singer maintained a lighthearted approach, jokingly urging fans to enjoy the song while telling them to “shut up.”

The singer also expressed regret for the altercation and emphasized that no one was harmed. He shared a video of the incident, showing two women engaging in a physical confrontation. Despite attempts by those nearby to intervene, the situation escalated, resulting in a hair-pulling exchange.

Social media users, including Wason Brazobán’s followers, reacted to the incident with a mix of amusement and criticism. Some followers found humor in the situation, making comments such as “The power of good music” and “She was filled with hatred because the singer from Puerto Plata sang with such pleasure.”

However, others took a more critical stance, using the incident to highlight their displeasure with explicit lyrics and urban artists. One user commented, “So you don’t say that your lyrics have no influence on violence. It’s a joke,” while another stated, “This song has lyrics that no one can stand.”

See also  Song Minho mentioned that WINNER's comeback "will be complete soon, I am looking forward to it"! _Time_Jin Qin_Korea Entertainment News

The incident at Wason Brazobán’s concert serves as a reminder of how emotions can run high during live performances, and the potential impact of music and lyrics on audience behavior. Despite the altercation, the singer’s fans continue to support him, and the incident has only added to the buzz surrounding his performances.

