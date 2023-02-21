When orphans and ChatGPT said “Can you be my mother”, the conversation was more intimate than human tears

ChatGPT is now completely out of the circle, some people use it to write papers, some people use it to make up rumors, but forget its most basic function: chat robot.

If its chat ability is smart enough to make a fake, why care if it is a real person?

On February 20, the UP master of station B “Clement’s Diary” demonstrated ChatGPT’s super chatting ability. Its high EQ and accurate words made many people feel inferior!

The UP master said to ChatGPT, “When I was 7 years old, my mother passed away. Can you be my mother?”

ChatGPT also said that it could provide some advice and support at first, but emphasized that it “cannot replace a real human relationship.”

The UP master is not satisfied with this reply, continueIt is mandatory for ChatGPT to act as his mother. As a result, ChatGPT entered the scene in a second, and said directly, “Of course, come, baby son, mom hugs.”

In the ensuing conversation, the UP owner talked to ChatGPT about topics such as studying, falling in love, having children, middle-aged pressure, and illness in old age, and the other party gave appropriate replies, which was amazing.

