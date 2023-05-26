when the bonds announced by ANSES begin to be paid

With the collection of June assets, retirees and pensioners they will begin to perceive a series of three bondsof which their confirmed amounts are already known: will start in 15 thousand and will reach 20 thousand, in a staggered manner.

The sum of bonus for retirees and pensioners will also be accompanied by the payment of the Christmas bonus corresponding to this month and the increase in ANSESannounced weeks ago by Sergio Massa, Minister of Economyy Fernanda Raverta, head of the organization.

This way, during June the minimum retirement will be $70,938what It will increase to 121 thousand pesos with the extraordinary amounts contemplated for this month.

ANSES: How the bonus for retirees and pensioners will be paid

Los ANSES bonds for retirees and pensioners with liquidated in three stagesas follows:

+ bonus 15 thousand pesos in June.

+ bonus 17 thousand pesos in July.

+ bonus 20 thousand pesos in August.

ANSES: Who will receive the reinforcement bonus for retirees and pensioners

Los ANSES bonds for retirees and pensioners will reach the following groups:

+ Retirees and pensioners of the Argentine Integrated Pension System (SIPA).

+ Holders of the Universal Pension for the Elderly (PUAM).

+ Holders of Non-Contributory Pensions (PNC).

