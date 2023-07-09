When the complaint is a weapon in a conflictive divorce

As every day for more than three years, MM went to look for her son in the garden. On the way she buys a lollipop to give to her child. MM did not know that she was not going to be able to see him that day, nor the following ones. She arrives at the school gate, but they don’t let her through. They tell him that he has a complaint for sexual assault and that he cannot go near his son.

This happened ten months ago and since then MM has not been able to see or speak to her little one. He assures that he is innocent and that a false accusation weighs on him. “I went to look for my baby like every day, with a lollipop in hand, and I returned home like a criminal,” he laments.

“MM wants to remain anonymous while his legal process continues. From that day on, as the Justice has not yet determined whether this fact existed or did not exist, when in doubt, full contact with her son is prevented,” explains Irene Sirianni, forensic psychologist, ex officio expert and party expert.

It continues: “Additionally, they prevent contact with the entire family of the denounced father. And the procedure is adequate, the problem is the deadlines. The process should be as short as possible; either to condemn the accused, or to acquit him. Many see the end of their lives come without their only joy, which was to see their grandson.” The processes can last up to five years, and during that time the denounced family member is prevented from contacting his son.

The specialist is the director of PsiPro, a company that is in charge, among several other tasks, of The Simulators of real life; those that are beyond fiction. Simulators are not only in the personal sphere, as in the case of armed causes, but also participate, for example, in the workplace.

“Cases like MM’s appear before an economic disagreement in the divorce or in the custody of minors. That is when the nefarious idea of ​​the complaint for child sexual assault arises. As soon as the court takes notice of this situation, the denounced parent is prevented from contact, in all cases, to preserve the minor”, ​​explains the expert.

It is often done as a form of revenge or attack in spite of love. They use the child as an object, to hinder the child’s bond with the denounced father or mother. At that time the lawyers should request a psychological expertise; not only of the minor, but of the person making the complaint. Even from the family environment and the complainant’s partner, says Sirianni.

In The abuse of the complaint of abuse, former judge Eduardo José Cárdenas affirms that the complaint of intra-family sexual abuse is quickly falling into disrepute, because it is serving those (…) who want to practice parentectomies.

“MM is missing out on her son’s life. A dad who took care of his child five days a week suddenly can’t see him anymore and has to deal with the fact that he is accused of sexually assaulting his own child. He is in psychiatric treatment and therapy, you have to have enormous strength to survive when something like this happens, ”says the psychologist.

A story. “Since we separated, our relationship was strictly cordial for our son. We define a regimen of care. Then I began to detect changes in his treatment of me since he went to live with his current partner, as if something was being prepared, says MM. My son’s mother denounces me for domestic violence. At the first hearing, she did not appear and the judge decided to lift her perimeter for not finding the necessary elements to keep her active, ”she recounts.

“All of this came together as a result of my decision to put an end to the constant request to use my time at her expense to rebuild her life. I never opposed this, I just asked for a little more time for myself, because my life was on pause. She doubled down on my bet and sued me for sexual acts against my son,” she says.

“Sometimes it starts with reports of domestic aggression. They go to the Office of Domestic Violence (OVD) which is a place that should be for people who really have problems of this type and, instead, they are hindered by all these people who parade through the OVD and who gather a complaint here and another there”, says the forensic psychologist.

“But, sometimes, after a complaint in the OVD, if the other does not agree to whatever they are claiming, they go for more; because with this type of complaint, contact with the couple is prevented, but not with the minor. So, they make a new complaint in which they declare, for example, that the father hit the minor. He is climbing, ”says the professional.

MM resumes: “Since then I have been treated for insomnia caused by all the pain of not being able to see my son. He also cut ties with his grandparents. But I have proof: audios, texts and more documents that prove my care and my bond with my son; It’s obvious when someone sits down to read my file. They only took one testimony from me and I was never able to see the prosecutor to show all my evidence.

“At no time did I see this coming. I have always given everything for my son and all I want is to reconnect with him. I know that I am a good father and I do not want to be taken out of his life due to false accusations ”, he assures.

Consequences. False complaints are a crime punishable by the Penal Code (art. 109). The False Complaints Observatory offers a space for the victims of these crimes to report it. On their website they ask about who weighs the complaint, who is the complainant and if the person who fills out the form is the one affected or makes the request for help for someone else. Then it asks the user to select what the complaint is about, some options: gender violence, child sexual abuse, rape.

Finally, the consequences of the false complaint are consulted, among the options include restrictions, imprisonment, the impediment of contact, or emotional issues such as “feels that he does not want to live anymore.” According to the data collected by the Observatory, 71% of the registered cases are from people who have been denounced, compared to 28% of reports that come from third parties; that is, relatives or friends of the person who affirms that a false complaint weighs on him. This usually happens when the defendant is detained.

“To date we have registered eleven cases of people who took their lives as a result of false complaints,” they say on the Observatory’s website. In cases of separation, 46% indicate that their children were never heard or treated by the expert psychologists of the court, and 57% indicate that the Gesell camera was never carried out.

Victims and victimizers. Just as no one should appear in court without a sponsoring lawyer, no one should agree to an expert evaluation without an expert witness. “It is super important that the lawyers understand this: they have to go with an expert on behalf of each of the expert reports,” says Sirianni.

Many times the forensic teams are not trained or go with a previous report. “Sometimes there is a bias of the person who takes the statements, because people are questioned as victims and perpetrators without having proven the existence of the fact that is being denounced. There are also unscrupulous professionals involved who intervene in exchange for a sum of money,” says Sirianni.

And he adds: “There are many Gesell cameras that are made in a procedure that should be invalid, because they induce the minor with the type of questions they ask. Sometimes a child can be convinced of a reality that did not exist. Children can lie out of fear or threats, while they do their best to survive with all this misery that adults throw at them.

The Gesell chamber consists of two rooms divided by a wall with glass that allows one to see what happens in a room –in which the interview with the child is carried out–, but not vice versa. It is interesting to mention that the Gesell camera was devised by psychologist Arnold Gesell (1880-1961) a few years after Jeremy Bentham’s (1748-1832) development of the panopticon, a type of architecture that also allows one to see without being seen. This type of apparatus arises at the time of the disciplinary societies of which Michel Foucault speaks in Discipline and Punish.

A dangerous statement. Just as there are those who believe that the presumption of innocence is not met, socially condemning the defendants prior to the outcome of the process, there are those who fervently affirm that the testimony of the complainant must be trusted from the beginning, so as not to discourage other victims. denounce.

As adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse, with more than a decade of struggle as a civil association, including work in the UN Security Council, we can say, according to a public campaign by the Council of Europe, that the crime Child sexual abuse is suffered by one in five children. That is to say: out of every ten people, two were or are being victims of abuse. And of those two, one is suffering incestuously, says Sebastián Cuattromo, president of Adultxs for the rights of children.

“The crime of sexual abuse against children is considered the most unpunished crime in the world. Less than 10% of the abuses that occur come to the attention of the Judiciary, and within this limited universe, only one abuse ends in trial and conviction. Hence, he maintains that, of a thousand abuses, 999 are going unpunished”, explains Cuattromo.

“We know that there is a whole line that deals with false reports. But it is a way of not hearing the voice of a minor. It is a network that is in favor of the family, without taking into account that being a father is a role that gives the bond of love”, says Silvia Piceda, also founder of the same association.

Piceda mentions the re-binding orders: so dangerous in their abuses. Here we can name the case of Arcoiris’s mother, who, according to official information, is serving house arrest, accused of disobedience, for refusing to comply with the order to reconnect her daughter with her father, whom the girl accuses of sexually abusing her. The national government appeared in the case as amicus curiae to repair the situation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

