When the kids went to Berlin looking for emptiness, wonder and raves

No other city is so full of emptiness. On the edge of the urban center of Berlin, a few minutes by subway from the Alexanderplatz tower, the city opens up into nothingness: Tempelhof airport, decommissioned in 2008 and converted into an illogical park without qualities. Almost no trees, no hills, no waterfalls or romantic rocks to suggest a violent nature. In fact, almost nothing and that’s it: just a drinks kiosk and the colossal runways that cut the grass at right angles, sometimes still with the warning signs for take-off. […]

Space never ends. Even in the busiest times, the esplanade of the old airport always seems empty, large enough to offer anyone the freedom to do as they please. From this point of view, it is an effective image of a certain myth of the city of Berlin: it was that emptiness, that sense of freedom, that twenty-year-olds from all over the West were looking for who moved here starting in the 1990s. We were looking for. One of them was me. […]

By moving to Berlin I hoped to discover something by observing myself in an alien context, as in the experiment of a chemist who explores the properties of a new reagent.

Perhaps acting completely at random is the only way we can approach the experience of free will, but to say I had no reason doesn’t mean I came to Berlin at random. Let’s say that then – in the environment I frequented, in the socio-economic segment in which I had ended up – moving to Berlin was a possible move, an action similar to the reset available in certain video games: you lose the progress accumulated up to now, but you have a chance to transform the world around you. Reason is a bet: not a certainty behind you, but a hope ahead.

Experiments, moves, video games. These seem to be abstract terms, of a person who, due to immaturity or privilege, does not recognize the weight of life’s choices. It’s undoubtedly true of the me at the time, but it appears, mostly through the retrospective look of the forty-year-old me, poisoned by envy. But beyond the abstraction, what strikes me is how little Berlin had to do with my decision to move to Berlin. Paradoxically, whatever I knew about the city I was moving to would have made it more difficult to find what I was looking for, a blank screen on which to project what I hoped to be to verify if I really was. And in fact I knew nothing about it.

This ignorance is facilitated, almost courted by the city. The traces of history are everywhere, yet – through studied removal or unaware blindness – daily life in Berlin does everything to deny them. […] The people we met were basically similar to us. They were European and European, sometimes American. They wanted to write or make movies and they supported themselves by poking around in a café or mounting exhibitions or with some graphic or writing collaboration at home, or with the scholarship of a distant doctorate. Hardly anyone spoke more than a skeletal German that made it possible to ask for directions on the street or to decipher menus. Almost all of them belonged to that group of digital nomads of the dehors.

This homogeneity can arouse a suspicion. It would not be entirely unfounded: what we had in common, in addition to aspirations for the future, were above all traits of wealth and consumer habits. But there are ways in which that homogeneity had something welcoming. While Milan at the time seemed to admit only the form of life of office hours: over the age of twenty, if you went to the swimming pool late in the morning, or to a café to write, or to the library, you felt like a rare animal, a impostor. The literary community was not widespread enough to generate a real sense of brotherhood. The community centers were cleared out one after another. You felt alone because you were. […]

But we were many, and more arrived every week, and somehow the numbers were heartening. We felt like a community because we had similar paths and characteristics, but this did not give rise to any shared planning, which was what we had in politics and which had disappointed us. In Milan spaces were taken away from us, time was occupied by the need for money; in Berlin we lay down on the grass at the airport or on the wooden floor of a huge room and looking around us everything seemed infinite.