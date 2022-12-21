Listen to the audio version of the article

Thompson is naked. She is naked in every sense. She too is naked when she is dressed in a floral silk blouse in shades of purple and a temperate sand-dyed pencil skirt, with restrained décolleté of a chaste stature and hair ordered into a rigid fold of an indecisive blond.

A retired religion teacher, mother of two, a widow in her old age holding her to-do list in her hands: oral sex, then a sixty-nine, then me on top and then back. Resistances, inner conflicts, tiring collisions, modesty and composure, alternate and court the firmness of the objectives, the promptness in affirmations and an unscrupulous freedom in expressing the missed explorations of pleasure.

A secluded London hotel

Thompson is already naked even when wearing the jacket and restlessly awaits her young gigolo trampling, disturbed by her own judgments, the air force blue carpet in the room of a secluded hotel in London. Why is she there, so neatly ordered and utterly uninstructed, to declare to a young Irishman with the yellow eyes and toned body of a soldier that he’s never had an orgasm in his life, never even one, never even made a “pom…” – yes, Thompson says so and says it casually, wrapped in a well-crafted and composed suit, holding a flute of champagne – a woman who claims to have the most lacking sexual experience than that of a nun and immediately says that she is in that room to find out what she has been missing. Not to relive her sixteen years, but to feel it again. Not to fuck, but to get to know each other as we are not capable of doing alone, the indispensable meeting with the other is needed, whether it is a sex professional like Leo Grande, a husband, a daughter, a son, a former student with sparkling and sharp expression as Backy – Isabella Laughland has – in this capable and lucid film by Australian director Sophie Hyde.

All locked up in one room, all the time, all the excess away, all that is not essential; the room becomes a collector of revelations, of expressions with all possible differentiations. You have to look at her, stay on her and on them. Stop. Emma Thompson unfolds by going through all the encumbrances of the body and the impediments of the mind, calmly, a matrix of penetrating and sarcastic dialogues to which a Daryl McCormac responds with absolute agreement, connected in an exclusive and full way to the desires of a woman who first of all says the truth.

A dance to the tune of Always Alright by the Alabama Shakes

It’s not a film about eroticism, it’s a very sharp dance to the tune of Always Alright by the Alabama Shakes, it’s the progress of the most complex and sublime revelations that belong to the mystery that women are.