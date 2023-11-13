Home » “When the Stars Shine” Unveiled at Mango Investment Promotion Conference
“When the Stars Shine” Unveiled at Mango Investment Promotion Conference

New Spy Thriller “When the Stars Shine” Unveils at Mango Investment Promotion Conference

A new spy thriller “When the Stars Shine” directed by Wan Liyang, written by Huang Chen and Pu Wei, was unveiled at the Mango Investment Promotion Conference on November 11. The highly anticipated series stars Li Xian, Ren Min, Zhou You, and Wang Zixuan. The first set of single character posters and “Sparks Gathering” Special editions were simultaneously exposed, giving an exciting glimpse into the immersive world of Shanghai in the 1930s.

“Stars” is produced by Mango TV, Hunan Satellite TV, and Mango Super Media. Tang Fan and Zhou En are the chief producers, with Zhang Hong as the producer and Hou Ya and Deng Zijin as the executive producers. It is expected to be broadcast at the Golden Eagle Exclusive Theater of Hunan Satellite TV, allowing the broad audience to indulge in the gripping storyline.

The story of “When the Stars Shine” begins with the unexpected trip of military academy elite Hua Zhen, played by Li Xian, to Shanghai. It follows his disguised identity as Xiang Yuansheng and his intricate relationship with novice female police officer Luo Minmin, played by Ren Min, and police captain Chen Hao, played by Zhou You, as well as Inspector Shi of the Public Affairs Bureau.

The series promises a youthful spy story filled with passion, light, and turmoil, and is sure to captivate audiences with its captivating narrative and memorable characters.

