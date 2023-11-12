When to Wear It: The Fashion Trend of Hollow Down Jackets and Other Unique Designer Items

The Rise of Niche Designer Fashion: Is It Worth The Price?

Recently, a new style of hollow down jacket has become popular in the fashion circle. This niche designer product called “FISHINGFORSCALE” features a large cutout on the front and back, and comes in a variety of colors including pink, purple, black, and olive green, with a price tag of RMB 1,223. However, netizens have criticized the price, citing the small amount of fabric used in the jacket.

In addition to the price, more drawbacks focus on the functionality of this down jacket. Many are questioning in what occasions it is suitable to wear, as well as in which seasons and how to style it. Some netizens have humorously suggested that it’s suitable for neither winter nor summer, leaving only spring and autumn as the possible seasons to wear the jacket.

The designer, however, explains that the hollow design was inspired by a French art technique called “stitching”, with the intention of increasing breathability and comfort, and allowing for different outfit effects when paired with different underwear and jackets.

This is just one example of the rise of avant-garde and niche designer fashion that has been capturing the attention of both the fashion industry and consumers. At this year’s Paris Fashion Week, the 2023 autumn and winter series presented by Belgian fashion designer Walter Van Beirendonck featured designs that raised questions about functionality and aesthetic appeal.

In addition to “FISHINGFORSCALE”, other luxury brands have also released controversial and highly priced items, including Superme’s peacock floral disc-button jacket, ALEXANDER WANG’s mesh gauze POM drawstring handbag, and BALENCIAGA’s “TRASH POUCH” bag, which has been dubbed “the most expensive garbage bag in the world” by netizens.

As the fashion world continues to push the boundaries of design and creativity, the question remains: are these designs worth the price, and will consumers pay for them? The debate over the value of niche designer fashion continues to divide opinions.

