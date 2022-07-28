On the evening of July 27, Rick and Morty officially announced that the sixth season of Rick and Morty will be officially launched on September 4. As a widely acclaimed adult animated sci-fi sitcom, I believe that many friends are looking forward to the first season. Six seasons, let the editor take you to understand it below.

When is Rick and Morty season 6 coming out?

1. Launch time

News on July 27th, the sci-fi animation “Rick and Morty” announced that it will usher in its sixth season on September 4th. The poster shows the “six pack abs” in a playful manner. No other information has been disclosed yet.

2. Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty is an American adult animated sci-fi sitcom created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon for Cartoon Network’s late-night show Adult Swim. The series follows in the footsteps of mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his impressionable grandson, Morty Smith, in a fantastical adventure that takes their domestic family life and adventure across dimensions. Roiland voices the duo, while Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer and Sarah Chalke voice the rest of the family.

Genius and mad scientist Rick suddenly returns to his daughter Beth after years of disappearing and sets up a science lab in her garage. Rick has a “portal gun” that can travel to all dimensions of the universe. Inexplicably, his grandson Morty became his assistant, often being dragged into his home-made spaceship to join him on all kinds of crazy and exciting cosmic adventures. Daughter and son-in-law Jerry is dissatisfied with his crazy behavior, but there is nothing he can do about this genius scientist.

That’s all for when Rick and Morty season 6 airs.

Original title: When will Rick and Morty season 6 come out? Rick and Morty season 6 air time

Responsible editor: Li Xiaoling