When will the mobile game “My name is MT: Return” be out of the minefield when the income and evaluation polarization are polarized?

Writer: Yang Yang

The IP of “My name is MT” has gone from 2009 to today, and there have been at least ten authorized mobile games in the mobile game market. On November 17 last year, another mobile game “My name is MT: Return” was officially launched as scheduled, and the game immediately topped the iOS free list on the national server, and got off to a good start.

According to statistics from Diandian, “My name is MT: Return” is expected to earn more than 125 million yuan in the first month of its launch, and the effect has been remarkable after it started buying at the end of November. At present, this work has become the most profitable product under Longtu Games.

After the tepid performance of “The Rise of the Shield Hero: Frenzy”, the strong momentum of “My name is MT: Return” in the early stage is like a shot in the arm, making Longtu’s product IP + multi-category development route in the future. The Warcraft-based emotional IP “My name is MT” has achieved initial results, and it has also allowed Longtu Games, an established company that has been hard-pressed for a long time, to seize the opportunity to return to the first echelon of the industry’s major manufacturers.

But under the heat, the players first poured cold water. Contrary to the revenue performance, players have a very low evaluation of the quality of this game. The TapTap platform currently has a rating of 4.4 points, and the number of 1-star negative reviews far exceeds that of other platforms. Haoyou Kuaibang platform has a score of 5.6 points, and station B’s publishing platform has a score of 7.5 points. The dissatisfaction with this game is basically the same as that of the first two platforms.

This is not difficult to understand. “My name is MT: Return” itself adopts a robust strategy, focusing on the mature “card placement + sword and expedition” gameplay on the market, paying attention to the development of values ​​​​and also making payment with a relatively deep gradient Point design, although I apply the appearance of my name as MT, but the roughness of the game itself and the homogeneity of the gameplay are more obvious, which is one of the reasons why it is complained by fans.

Compared with the polishing of game quality, Longtu Games obviously pays more attention to marketing strategies. In addition to concentrating on buying volume, it spared no expense to invite stars and top KOLs such as Guan Xiaotong, Tengger, Feng Timo, and Du Menger to promote the game , hoping to obtain as wide a potential user group as possible with the star fan effect, which complements “My name is MT: Homecoming”‘s decision to adopt a relatively old-fashioned gameplay strategy with a wider audience.

If the marketing storm blows, will it be a mess? A few years ago, the prospect of “My Name is MT: Homecoming” might have been promising, but when the era of stocks comes, the market’s demand for high-quality products is increasing. Although the approach of “My name is MT: Homecoming” has short-term effects Significant, but it has a weakening effect on the long-term operation in the later period, as well as IP value and brand influence.

Since 2013, the mobile game adaptation of “My name is MT” has accompanied the Chinese mobile game market for 10 years, and has also witnessed the rise and fall of popular categories in each period.

From the first generation of card mobile game “My name is MT” launched by the game copyright owner Ledong Excellence, which opened the first year of mobile games in China, to the launch of the sequel to the fourth generation, the gameplay has gone from 2D to 3D, and the card gameplay has iterated to From the full 3DMMORPG to the “return” sword and expedition placement type, every product of this IP condenses the shadow of an era, but it is only an imitator of the market at that time, not a creator of gameplay.

Perhaps the “skin change” model adopted by Mangai is considered the most effective method by the market. For example, at the beginning of 2023, the dark horse “Blue Prison” of the manga-changed mobile game quickly dominated the iOS charts in Japan for more than ten days. “The gameplay is the core, which integrates many gameplay settings of the 2022 phenomenon-level manga-changing mobile game “Racing Horse Girl”, and finally stands out among the old two-dimensional products.

“Blue Prison” is another victory of gameplay stitching + skin changing, but the reason is not because of skin changing. The second point similar to “Jacque Girl” is that the football development mobile game uses “hardening growth + final “Win the World Cup”, a youth inspirational theme popular among Japanese users, uses a systematic way of developing the game to combine the original expression of the story of growth.

The same is true for “Racing Horse Girl”. On the one hand, it resonates with users of Japanese horse racing traditions, and on the other hand, it is based on the development of idols + “winning the championship on the field and stage”. The means of the process is ultimately the restoration of the spirit conveyed by the original IP.

And “My name is MT: Return” represents a little rigidity in the thinking of domestic manga mobile games. It strives to restore the original sound and original painting in the senses, as well as restore the story. The attributes and character strengths deviate from the original settings, which is the inevitable result of rough industrialized products.

According to the TOP20 domestic mobile game revenue ranking released by SensorTower, Naruto (Tencent) is the only manga on the list. In the global market, according to statistics from AppMagic, the world’s highest-grossing manga-modified mobile games in 2022 are Bandai’s two “Dragon Balls,” Sony’s Aniplex’s “FGO,” Cygames’ “Racing Horse Girl,” and Netmarble’s “Seven Dragon Balls.” “The Great Sin”, etc., none of the domestic products made the list.

The domestic manga mobile game market did not become a “minefield” in a day. Just take Longtu Games as an example. Its “The Rise of the Shield Hero: Waves” adopts the traditional monster-like gameplay mode. This mode is the most popular. Nothing is better than the latecomer “Onmyoji”. The launch of Dunyong coincides with the hot end of the second season of animation, which is the best time to attract IP fans.

However, the performance of the work is not ideal. According to the third-party monitoring data, “The Rising of the Shield Hero: Waves” has successfully reached the top of the national service iOS free list on September 21, and then slipped in less than a month. Out of the TOP500 free list, the same is true for the best-selling list, which currently only fluctuates around 200 in the game card subcategory.

[Shield Brave Best Selling Performance]:

The situation of “My name is MT: Return” is better than that of Dunyong, but from the data point of view, its downward trend is already quite obvious. Today, less than three months after the service was opened, the game has dropped to the 80th place in the game’s best-selling list about.

[My name is MT Returns Best Selling Performance]:

The problems faced by “My name is MT: Return” are not only the impact of negative reviews, but also the increasing pickiness of the market for high-quality products, as well as the troubles of this IP itself, such as the mobile game “My name is MT4″ operated by Tencent with the same IP. ” is on par with it in the best-selling ranking, and the impact of the new product “My name is MT: Classic Reappearance” that will be released by Tomorrowland Interactive Entertainment in the future is a big threat to Longtu Games.

Longtu started as a page game, and it was brilliant in the era of “Zhongqing Longtu” and channels were king. Today, under the development route of big IP productization, holding a large amount of IP storage, but lacking the rare awareness of quality products at present, you can only be a Main Tank hiding in the corner on the battlefield where the gods are fighting.