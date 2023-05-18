Home » When will the second season of Rocky be released?
When will the second season of Rocky be released?

When will the second season of Rocky be released?

Recently, the second season of Marvel’s new drama “Rocky” has been finalized and will be launched on streaming media Disney+ on October 6, 2023. The drama has a total of 6 episodes, and it still adopts the form of weekly broadcast, with one episode launched every week. “Douson” Tom Hiddleston, Sofia Di Martino, Owen Wilson return to star.

The TV series “Rocky” is adapted from Marvel comics. The story takes place in “Avengers 4” after Captain America, Iron Man and others travel to 2012, causing Rocky to steal the Rubik’s Cube. Marvel introduced the concept of the multiverse through the play “Rocky”, and even established the villain-Kang the Conqueror.

In the second season of “Rocky”, the audience will continue to reveal all aspects of the god of tricks, while continuing the storyline of the first season.

Original Title: The God of Tricks Returns! Season 2 of ‘Rocky’ premieres on October 6

