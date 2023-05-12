when will the show be in Vélez

The band led by Chano Charpentier, so bionicwill meet again after seven years in a show on October 28 at the Velez Stadium.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The pre-sale tickets for credit card customers will begin on Tuesday, May 16 at 10 a.m. for 48 hours or until the planned stock is exhausted and then the general sale will take place. In both cases, the only official means of sale is the All Access platform.

The AAnnouncement that the band would go back on stage was last made by Chano during the show he gave at the Lollapalooza Argentinain it that «Bambi» Charpentier, Diego Lichtenstein and Sebastián Seoane burst in to play four of their classic songs.

The announcement was made after the singer received a medical discharge from the Otamendi sanatorium, where he had been admitted to intensive care for a condition and after several hospitalizations in rehabilitation centers.

The story of Tan Biónica

so bionic was created in 2002 but his first album, “Canciones del huracán” was released in 2007. However, it was his second album, “Obsessionary”with songs like «Ella», «Beautiful» and «Loca» that positioned them as a rising band that filled their first three Luna Park.

In 2013 edited «Destinology»which contains the hits “Ciudad Mágica” and “La melody of God”, followed by “Hello world” from 2015.

On April 19, 2016, the band stopped performing and They did not meet again on stage until Lollapalooza Argentina in 2023.



