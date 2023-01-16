Home Entertainment When will the top scandal be updated? How many episodes will be updated in a week? What time will it be updated in a week?
When will the top scandal be updated? How many episodes will be updated in a week? What time will it be updated in a week?

When will the top scandal be updated? How many episodes will be updated in a week? What time will it be updated in a week?

The Korean drama “Top Gossip” starring Jeon Do-yeon and Jung Kyung-ho has already started broadcasting. Many netizens want to know when the drama will be updated. Next, I will bring you the update time and the introduction of the viewing platform. Let’s find out together!

| When will “The Top Scandal” be updated?

update time

There are a total of 16 episodes of “Top Scandal”, one episode is updated every Saturday and Sunday, and a total of two episodes will be updated a week, and the Chinese characters are usually released the next day.

viewing platform

You can go to the Han Xiaoquan app to watch the latest episodes online.

|A brief introduction to the plot of “The Head Scandal”

“Top Scandal” tells the story of Nan Xingshan (played by Jeon Do-yeon), the female president who has crossed from an athlete to a “small vegetable shop”, and Cui Zhishuo (played by Zheng Jinghao), who has become a first-class lecturer in mathematics through her hard work and talent. A sweet gossip story between people! The play is directed by director Liu Jiyuan of “The King: Eternal Monarch” and “Cha Cha Cha Cha of Coastal Village”, and written by the screenwriter Yang Xisheng of “Knowing Wife”. It premieres today!

