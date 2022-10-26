Article source: Fashion COSMO WeChat public account

Original title: This lip color, you are the Taiwan version of Fujitang Jing

Author: Olivia

In the beauty industry, hypocrisy is the traffic password.

In layman’s terms, “sentimental aesthetics” is to have a strong association, not to describe its color tone or fragrance, but to expand it into a scene or specific things or things to create a sense of atmosphere.

For example, I am going to write about reddish-brown lipstick in this article, and everyone must not be interested, but if we say that this color is like the killer in “Fallen Angels”, she is beautiful, indifferent, alone, and often gives orders under the dress of fatal temptation. Heartbreaking words.

At this time you will believe: painted it, I am Li Jiaxin.

Another example is a red lipstick, if it is only called “red”, it is really nothing new. If it is called “Upper East Side Rose”, it can be reminiscent of Manhattan with many high-rise buildings. A beautiful girl who loves to drink pure whiskey walks among men of various colors.

The flowers pass through, and the leaves do not stick to the body.

So you see, under the premise that the color is not bad, “hypocritical aesthetics” is very necessary.

The most representative things in winter are the roasted sweet potatoes and the sugar-fried chestnuts. The sweet, glutinous texture and brown shell are perfect for the occasion.

And one of the lipstick lists this winter is dominated by sweet potato roasted sorrel.

It adds brown to the red tone, which can reduce the brightness and blend better with the already dark skin. It will not appear abrupt due to high contrast. It breaks the dull feeling and has a texture of autumn and winter.

And it is worth mentioning that this color is very friendly to Asian girls with yellow skin. It can blend well with the skin tone, but at the same time, it will not appear dull because of the light color, but Bright and generous, with light European and American makeup, it is a bit world-weary but not so close to strangers.

MAC charm canyou fog bomb lip glaze #997OVER THE TAUPE

220 yuan

The texture of the soft mist is relatively long-lasting, but it does not dry out, and it is not sticky when applied thinly and thickly. Although it is called “Eating Tuca”, the world-weariness of the clay color can make the yellow and black skin switch back and forth between the cool beauty and the sweet and cute girl.

GUCCI Drop Color Velvet Mist Lipstick #519

388 yuan

The paste has a floral fragrance and a dark retro tone. Every keyword belonging to this color is like a wine-hearted chocolate, which tempts others to taste it as soon as it comes out.

Bobbi Brown Solid Color Luxury Gold Lipstick #64 Red Tea Milk Brown

320 yuan

Need to say more about Ni Ni’s same color, just rush! The low-brightness color will not be too abrupt and can naturally enhance the texture of the cotton pad. It can be used again in the spring after the winter has passed.

As soon as I mentioned the nude pink color of bean paste, I immediately came to my mind the face of Jing Toudou in the released version of “Meteor Garden”. She is pretty, knowledgeable, thoughtful and aura.

Or Zhang Xiaohui, with big black fluffy waves and carefully traced slender eyebrows, and the nude pink lip color complements her original strong facial features extraordinarily elegant.

She described nude lipsticks as “the color on the lips of the heroines of French literary films”, “the color of the lips that have been kissed”… Indeed, it is not difficult to find in retrospect that before the beginning of the love story, the heroines were all one Nude lips with natural blood color.

The 17-year-old French girl Jane pouted outside the window in the sun, as beautiful as a ripe cherry in summer. Although there is no sensuality displayed, temptation is everywhere.

Tom Ford Classic Black Pipe #33 UNIVERSAL APPEAL

460 yuan

It is a nude lipstick that can be completely held without makeup. It is more advanced than the bean paste color. The thin coating is light and fleshy, and the thick coating is more earthy. Matte on the mouth, but not dry, it is the most perfect pure nude color in my heart.

Zhang Xiaohui said that the lips painted with TF33 and TF14 are plump and soft like a pillow.

Charlotte Tilbury Modern Mist Lipstick #PILLOWTALK Pillow Talk

280 yuan

It is a nude lipstick that can be controlled by black skin. One white is nude powder on the face, and after three or four whites, it is rubber powder. No matter how you apply it, it is a low-key and saturated color. The texture is still light and matte, and it lasts for a long time.

INTO YOU#EM24

69 yuan

I won’t introduce more if I’m an old Internet celebrity. It is worth mentioning that although it is a nude pink, it is very friendly to sisters with yellow skin because it has a little brown tone. It can also be painted without makeup, and the makeup effect is super natural.

Burgundy red, with a little more purple tones than Auntie’s, perfectly confirms the reason why it got its name because of its similar color to French Burgundy red wine.

This color is between burgundy and berry, charming, elegant and very noble, like a rich and refreshing mulled red lip color, with cinnamon mixed with orange fruit.

If you want to correspond to the previous person, I think it should be the Thai version of Dao Mingfeng. As soon as he appeared on the stage, he felt a sense of suffocation from the giants, which instantly opened the gap between classes.

Source: Weibo @ Olive Bucai

With an indifferent look, the air at the scene can drop by fifty degrees. Indifferent to the fact that apart from the interests of the family, he doesn’t care about anything else – “If you are in school, you can’t control the rules, and you can’t control anything when you grow up.”

The characters are relatively mysterious, and they rarely show up in person. Usually, the commander comes down to arrange the work, and they also say half a sentence and leave half a sentence.

Why not make it clear? Because your sister’s mind needs you to guess.

So get it, this is a very temperamental lip color, and people who have no experience and aura can’t hold it.

However, because the color impact of Bokendi Red is already very heavy, the corresponding eye makeup part should be streamlined, and the black eyeliner that is simple and neat and slightly raised is the best.

If you want to create a fuller visual effect, you can also use two shades of color to superimpose first, and then cover with a layer of transparent lip gloss, which will make the lips look more round and three-dimensional.

Givenchy Haute Couture Red Velvet Lipstick #N37

380 yuan

At that time, it was a hard-to-find product that was popular all over the Internet. The thin coating was a juicy cherries, and the thick coating was a red wine color with a deep purple tone.

Image source: Brand / Sina Weibo / Xiaohongshu

Nars Lasting Mist Matte Lip Gloss #Under My Thumb

280 yuan

It is also a dark red with a purple tone, but the Nars will be more mellow and dark wine red, which belongs to the one that emphasizes the aura, and you can start with white and yellow skins.