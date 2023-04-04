Home Entertainment Where and when to see the “Pink Moon”, the most anticipated astronomical phenomenon
Where and when to see the "Pink Moon", the most anticipated astronomical phenomenon

Where and when to see the “Pink Moon”, the most anticipated astronomical phenomenon

With the arrival of Aprilappears a very important phenomenon in the astronomical plane: the long-awaited is presented “Pink Moon”which will be one of the highlights for lovers of the skies this year, and it can be seen all over the world.

Although everyone waits to see her a different colorit is important to highlight that its name is not related to the tonality that satellite takes: on the contrary, its name arises from the fact that in the northern hemisphere the pink wild flowers known as phlox.

Even though it’s about a slightly confusing definition regarding its physiognomythe specialists named it that way when emphasizing that it is about the first brightest full moon of the year.

Likewise, the scientists themselves maintain that the names of all the full moons arose from the algonquinosa group of native peoples of the United States, Canada and northern Mexico.

Why does the “Pink Moon” look like this?

What is the scientific explanation for why the Moon looks this way? According to the professionals, the phenomenon is due to the way light is refracted in Earth’s atmosphere.

when is near the horizon, the light it emits has to travel through a greater amount of atmosphere to reach our eyes.

Where and when can you see the “Pink Moon” 2023

The phenomenon will be displayed around the world during Holy Week, that is to say that it will be possible to observe from this Tuesday night until Friday.

Its best light version will be visible in Argentina and Chile at 01:35 on April 6 while in Miami and New York at 00:35. For Colombia and Peru, it is expected to reach its maximum at 23:35 on April 5 and in Mexico, an hour earlier.

The interesting thing about this astronomical event is that it will be seen with the naked eye without the need to use elements for eye protection. Even so, it is important to note that it will look better in areas with low light pollution.

With information from Argentine News.-


