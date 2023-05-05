Where do I vote in Villa María: check the provisional register for Paso 2023

The National Electoral Chamber (CNE) published this Friday the provisional registerin accordance with the scheduled schedule on the road to the Paso on August 13 and the general ones on October 22.

“The #PadrónProvisorio is available. It is important that you make your inquiry to verify that your registration data appears correctly and make your claim, in case there are errors,” the CNE published on its social networks.

In this way, the inhabitants of Villa Maria and the region can already consult through their document the place where they will have to vote. The inquiry can be made at http://padron.gob.ar or on the line 0800-9997237.

He schedule continues on May 19the day on which the term ends to make claims by voters about their data and request the removal of deceased from the register.

Almost a month later, on June 14, the time to request the recognition of temporary alliances and confederations to participate in the elections ends and five days later -on June 19- the parties must inform the Justice about their regulations, days and hours of operation, its electoral boards, etc.

That is also the last day to claim the colors that the forces want to wear on their ballots and designate a financial manager for each group.

Elections 2023: schedule in Argentina

He Saturday June 24 It is a key day on the road to the elections: at midnight of that day the deadline for the presentation of lists of pre-candidates to the party electoral boards expires and the electoral campaign for the Paso begins formally.

Then he 1st of July It is the deadline to assign advertising spaces in audiovisual media through a public lottery carried out by the National Electoral Directorate (DINE) and on the 9th of that month the campaign begins in those spaces.

He July 14 The polling station authorities are designated, the term for the federal courts to rule on the formal approval of the official ballots ends, the definitive registers are printed and published and the dissemination of institutional messages of civic training and digital education on electoral issues and the Responsible and critical use of electoral information available on the Internet.

He July 19 -25 days before the Paso- begins the prohibition of public acts likely to promote the recruitment of suffrage.

Meanwhile, the 24 of that month is the last date to formalize the call for general elections and the 29 The places and voting tables will be disseminated.

He friday august 11 The campaign ends and at 8 in the morning the electoral ban begins, facing the Paso, scheduled for Sunday the 13th between 8 and 18 in the whole country.

He tuesday august 15 The possibility of making claims and protests about vices in the constitution and operation of the polling stations and about the election is closed, and at 6:00 p.m. that day the final scrutiny begins.

Looking ahead to the general elections, the August 23rd The National Electoral Boards are constituted and the electoral campaign for those elections begins on September 2, after the expiration of the term for the registration of candidates proclaimed in the Paso.

He September 9e the time to assign advertising spaces in audiovisual media ends and the term to present the final report by group before the federal electoral court ends on the 12th.

The audiovisual media campaign begins on the 17th and the final registers are printed on the 23rd, while the September 27 begins the prohibition of public acts likely to promote the recruitment of suffrage.

On Sunday October 1st It is the date established for the mandatory presidential debate, on October 7 the polling places will be announced and the second debate is scheduled the next day.

He October 12 ° The deadline for the justification of “no vote” in the Paso expires and from the 14th the dissemination of polls is prohibited because the campaign ends on the 20th of that month and from 8 o’clock on that day, the electoral ban is in force.

Finally, the general elections will take place on sunday october 22 between 8 and 18.

He 24 the final scrutiny will begin and, in the event of a second round, the candidate debate is scheduled for the day November 12 and the second round would be held on the 19th of that month.

