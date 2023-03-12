Today, Sunday March 12, the municipal elections in Roca. The public transport service will be free during the entire election day and A long day is expected for the recount of votes, given the possibility of cutting the ballot and the number of collectors. Find out where you have to vote by consulting the definitive electoral roll.

The first voters began to approach the schools of Roca. Today, it will be an extensive day where the mayor María Emilia Soria will try to prevail to continue with his government another four years.

Meanwhile, the provincial Minister of Production and Agroindustry, Carlos Banacloy will be the Juntos candidate We are Río Negro and from other collectors.

The other forces launched for the administration are led by Gastón Soto (Change Río Negro); by Mario Álvarez (We are Popular Unity And social); alberto Castro (Left Front and of the Workers Unit) and Elena Correa of ​​the Nuevo MAS.

Elections in Roca: where do I vote this Sunday, March 12

Listen to Mariela Pagano, president of the Electoral Board of Roca, on RÍO NEGRO RADIO:

Elections 2023: how will the weather be in Roca during election day

From 8 in the morning until 18 this Sunday, March 12, are the municipal elections in Roca. A total of 84.496 people are able to vote in the 33 establishments authorized in the city to do so. In addition, it was provided that the public passenger transport to and from all the neighborhoods of the city is free.

With respect to how the weather will be that day throughout the region, in general terms light rains are expected on Sunday in the area of ​​the lakes while in the valleys there will be a rise in temperature during the weekend.

When leaving home to vote, it is important to take into account what the weather will be like this day. According to the extended forecast of the Interjurisdictional Authority of the Limay, Neuquén and Negro river basins, A warm to hot weekend awaits us, with a weak west wind.

This Sunday the sky will present some clouds in the morning and partly cloudy at night. A maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum of 16°C are expected last night. The expected wind speed will be between 10 and 12 km/h. For the moment, the day is ideal for the Roquenses to fulfill their civic duty, with no weather alerts in sight.

