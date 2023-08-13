Where I vote: check the electoral roll for PASO

The National Electoral Chamber (CNE) The definitive standard is already available to know where to vote In the elections primary, open, simultaneous and compulsory (PASO). People eligible to vote may consult the data of place and polling station scheduled for Sunday August 13.

Step 2023: what happens if I don’t vote in the primary elections

He provisional register It was published since May 5. Until Friday the 19th of that same month, citizens had time to make claims about your data in the event that they have appeared incorrectly or directly that your name did not appear. Debugging began at the end of May. And it’s already published definitive standard by complying with the regulation that indicates that you must be 30 days before the PASO.

PASO 2023: what the weather will be like on Sunday, August 13

Consult the register for the 2023 elections

To find out where they vote, qualified persons can consult the websites www.electoral.gob.ar and www.padron.gob.ar.

To do so, the voter must enter their document number, gender, district where they vote and enter a verification code.

STEP 2023: on Sunday the 13th there will be free transportation, except in Jujuy and Tierra del Fuego

Where do I vote: how to find out quickly on WhatsApp

Citizens who do not yet know their polling place have an innovative and practical solution to obtain this information: a system with a WhatsApp chatbot. Through this tool, any voter can easily discover the assigned school and table number to cast your vote, by making a simple query to the official chatbot called Vote-A.

The user should only send your document number and gender to the chatbot at +54 9 11 2455-4444, and this virtual assistant created by the National Electoral Chamber (CNE) will instantly provide the information corresponding to the data of the Definitive Register.

The step by step of how to vote with the single electronic ballot that will apply in the city of Buenos Aires

How much is the fine for not going to vote?

Las Economic sanctions for not voting in PASO may be of 50 pesos and the highest reach 500 pesos for voters over 18 years of age and under 70. To avoid the fine, it is necessary to justify this offense within a period of “sixty (60) days from the respective election.”

The fines for not casting the ballot in elections they are applied as follows: if the voter does not have previous infractions without regularizing, he must pay 50 pesos, if he has 1 previous infraction it will be 100 pesos, with 2 previous infractions without regularizing the value will reach 200 pesos.

Meanwhile, if the voter has 3 previous infractions without regularizing, he will have a fine of 400 pesos, while if the voter has 4 or more previous infractions without regularizing, it will amount to 500 pesos.

Fines can be paid through the Bank of the Argentine Nation by credit transfer, bank transfer or cash in person at any of its offices, although it can also be paid online.

How are the ballots of the 27 presidential candidates who will compete in the PASO 2023

How many people will be able to vote

It is established according to the territorial demarcations, the corresponding polling stations and in alphabetical order by last name. The law establishes that you can vote from the age of 16, although it is not mandatory until you are 18

In the rallies 2019that won Alberto Fernandez, 33,841,837 people were authorized to vote. For the 2021 legislative elections, the number rose to 34,332,992. For this year, according to the data included in the provisional register, there will be 35,815,436 citizens who will be able to vote in the presidential elections, almost 2 million more people than four years ago.

Electoral calendar 2023: what is voted and when are the elections, province by province

The variation between the provisional register and the definitive one is usually very low. The differences are in the income of young people aged 16 and 17 who update their ID just at that moment and in the people who die. There is also a percentage that the National Registry of Persons (RENAPER) informs the Justice to remove it from the register, in addition to changes of address made before April 25 that were not noted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

