Recently, Wang Ba of Zhang Dada’s Wishing Pool has been on the topic of hot searches, mainly because many netizens who are connected with him are making wishes in his live broadcast room. There are all kinds of strange things, so do you know how to go to Lianmai? ? How did you get in? Let’s take a look together below.

Where is Da Zhang live broadcasting?

Douyin Live.

Recently, Zhang Dada’s live broadcasts have been frequently searched, which has also attracted the attention of many netizens. Moreover, his live broadcasts are not about live broadcasts with goods, but about connecting with netizens and fans, and then chatting with each other. Zhang Da has now shifted the focus of his career to the short video platform. He also encountered domestic violence in his live broadcast a few days ago, and Zhang Da’s handling method is also very popular.

His studio team took the initiative to contact the girl, saying that if there is anything that needs help, he can find him, and he will try his best to solve it.

How does Zhang Da’s live broadcast room connect to mic?

1. Click to enter the live broadcast room

Open the Douyin APP and click to enter the live broadcast room.

2. Click the three dots

On the live room interface, click the three dots in the lower right corner.

3. Click Apply for Connection

Choose to apply for connection, and you can perform the connection operation.

