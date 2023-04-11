Home Entertainment Where to Buy Tickets for Qingdao Phoenix Music Festival Qingdao Phoenix Music Festival 2023 Lineup Guests-Minnan Net
Where to Buy Tickets for Qingdao Phoenix Music Festival Qingdao Phoenix Music Festival 2023 Lineup Guests

Where to Buy Tickets for Qingdao Phoenix Music Festival Qingdao Phoenix Music Festival 2023 Lineup Guests

The Qingdao Phoenix Music Festival announced its mysterious guests today. Many of your favorite singers will be present. The editor below will introduce the Qingdao Phoenix Music Festival 2023 lineup and ticket purchase channels. Interested friends, come and have a look. .

Qingdao Phoenix Music Festival 2023 Lineup

Singer lineup: Zhang Jie, Zhou Shen, Tong Yang, Second-Hand Rose, Stefanie Sun, Da Zhangwei, Traveling New Bee, etc.

Channels for purchasing tickets: “Qingdao Phoenix Voice Grand Theater” WeChat public account, Damai.com, and Maoyan performances.

Holding time: 2023.06.22 – 2023.06.23

Venue: Music Plaza, Sound of Phoenix Grand Theater, West Coast New District, Qingdao (in Golden Beach Beer City).

The above is the lineup introduction of Qingdao Phoenix Music Festival 2023.

Original title: Qingdao Phoenix Music Festival 2023 lineup Where to buy tickets for Qingdao Phoenix Music Festival

