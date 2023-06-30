Where to eat in Paris – unmissable tips and how to save

If you have a planned trip to the city of light, this guide to where to eat in Paris is certainly for you. Here we have put together a list of places that you need to include in your itinerary, as well as typical dishes to try and, of course, some tips to make your trip even more enjoyable.

What to eat in Paris

Undoubtedly, French cuisine is a reference worldwide. A lot of technique, butter and beauty are part of some of the best known French delicacies.

That’s why my tip is: try as many foods as you can! Regardless of your travel budget, you can indulge in the very best of French cuisine.

I would not fail to try, for example:

Croissants – I confess that after 2 trips to the city, I never ate a bad one;chocolate pan – without a doubt, one of my favorites, it’s a type of chocolate-filled croissant;Crepes – including those sold in stalls on the street, where you can find different filling options;Baguettes – how can you not feel like a Frenchman with a baguette under your arm?;Creme brulee – delicate, delicious and most of the time, stuffed with real vanilla;Beef tartare with fries – Meat lovers should try it. Yes, the meat is raw, so choose the place where you eat it carefully;various tartlets – certainly my favorites are the ones with red fruits or citron (lemon);Macarron – fall in love with the iconic royal sweet treat. But I’ll warn you right away for those who have never tried it, it has a very delicate flavor and doesn’t always impress those who try it;Beef bourguignon – especially if you visit the city during the cold days, the meat prepared in wine sauce is a great option;cheeses – yes, French cheeses are all that;wines – and best of all, even the cheapest ones are great!

There are undeniably several other food options that are true icons of French cuisine. But it is likely that by tasting the list above, you will already be able to taste what is most delicious.

Breakfast in Paris

In fact Paris is a city to be appreciated calmly. In fact, you’ll notice that it’s quite common for restaurants to have tables outside, with chairs facing the street. Therefore, my tip is: start the day calmly indulging in a good croissant.

I confess that my tendency is always to opt for bakeries that seem to have a good flow of Parisians. Even if it’s not the most famous or far-fetched. They are where you will find good options with more affordable prices.

That said, here are some options we tried on our trips to the city:

Tout Autour du Pain – one of those types of places I mentioned above. By the way, they have several awards for the best croissant in Paris. The service is fast, there is no space to sit, that is, it works for take away. But it was one of the tastiest and cheapest breakfasts in Paris; Boulangerie Utopie – also in the buy and go scheme. It gets pretty full. It has options for sandwiches and even quick meals; Boulangeries Saveurs de Pains – Another very typical bakery in Paris. It has a few tables to sit outside;Boulangerie BO&MIE – It has a few units in the city, and has a more modern look, with options for all tastes.

In addition, it is possible to have coffee at the famous Angelina, with some options around the city (including one inside the Palace of Versailles). Another option is the Le Pain Quotidien units, which don’t have a great evaluation, but which left nothing to be desired, didn’t you see?

Breakfast in Versailles

It was undeniably the experience that made me most anxious on our last trip to Paris. After all, the promise of starting the day in a restaurant by chef Alain Ducasse, winner of several Michellan stars and inside the Palace of Versailles was something encouraging.

Ore is a charming restaurant with exuberant decoration, which matches the golden tones seen in the palace.

There, you can opt for breakfast with exclusive entrance to the palace, without having to enter the endless queues.

Breakfast is well served and fairly priced for the experience, but not the cheapest. And another important point, even though it is possible to enter without reservations, if you don’t want to be without your breakfast, I recommend booking in advance on their website.

Restaurant tips in Paris

Around here we have a rule: whenever we travel we try to avoid the fast foods we find around here.

Bouillon République – Undoubtedly our best experience, not only in terms of flavor, but also service. The restaurant has more than 1 unit in the city and has a menu with several typical French dishes. Prices are fair for the portions. On their website, it is possible not only to make a reservation (since there is usually a long queue) but also to check the menu, with prices;Chez Janou – But a restaurant specializing in French food that is super famous for its chocolate mousse (served in spoonfuls ) and the delicious crème brûlée; La Crêperie de Josselin – For those who want to taste French crepes, this restaurant here is a great option! Marché des Enfants Rouges – For those who enjoy a market, here you can find not only ingredients to prepare (if have access to a kitchen) as well as options to eat there; L’As du Fallafel – The most famous falafel in Paris. I warn you right away, the portions are quite large! You can eat it on the street, take it to the hotel or eat there; Eataly – I confess that I love an Eataly, and I couldn’t resist when I saw that they had it in Paris. But those who want to eat Italian food in more local options can opt for TOTO’ or Ober Mamma.

Picnic at the Eiffel Tower

Not only one of the coolest experiences I’ve ever had in Paris, but also a way to do a super romantic program without breaking the bank.

It is quite common to see several people in the gardens near the tower, sitting on towels enjoying snacks and good wine.

And the super tip is to go at dusk, to see the exact moment when the lights are turned on, a show of its own.

How to save in Paris

Although Paris is an expensive city in general, there are some ways to save money when it comes to food, such as:

Take your water bottle – The mineral water over there doesn’t taste so good. Also, it can cost good euros, especially close to tourist spots. My tip is to take your thermos and fill it up at your hotel bathroom faucet. That’s right, I assure you, it’s totally healthy, it has no flavor and it’s a great option. However, if you don’t want to follow this advice, the tip is to buy larger bottles at the market and fill your smaller one to always have in your backpack;buy us markets – Speaking of the market, you can find cheese, wine and other food at much more affordable prices. Not to mention, it is possible to buy some high quality items without spending so much;lunch menu – In Europe it is common for some restaurants to have lunch menu options with closed and more affordable prices. It can be a good option for those who can’t give up having a meal, but don’t want to spend a lot;Explore street food and take away restaurants – Paris has much more to offer than just French food. It is possible to find, mainly, dishes of Arab cuisine at super affordable prices. In addition, it is also possible to find restaurants where you take food to eat “at home” with much friendlier prices;How about exploring the street fairs – Try to find out where there will be fairs close to the points where you will visit. Generally, there, you will find food from different cuisines and at friendlier prices;Look up information about the restaurant before you go – Nowadays it is easier to find menus with prices, either on the restaurant website or even on google. By doing this, you won’t have many surprises and you will still be able to organize yourself in relation to how much you want to spend.

More tips for a trip to Paris

accommodation: As I said above, Paris is an expensive city. In addition, an expensive hosting option does not always mean that it is good or will be in an ok location. The first golden tip is: always stay close to a subway station! In addition, depending on how long you will be in the city, choosing a neighborhood closer to the main tourist attractions can help you save time. We stayed at the Hotel Americain and were surprised, in addition to the comfort and cleanliness, they had 2 Portuguese-speaking receptionists;Transport: Undoubtedly, the subway is the most common means of transport, especially for tourists. However, it’s not always that simple so pay close attention to the lines. Also, avoid the busiest times, it’s almost impossible to get on the trains;Exchange: Certainly, one of the changes we observed (we were in the city in 2014 and returned in 2023) was the growth of establishments that only accept cards as a form of payment. Therefore, it may be interesting to take part of your money that way.

More travel tips

How about taking the train from Paris to discover Amsterdam? In a few hours you’ll be in one of my favorite cities in the world! And here I’ll tell you super tips on what to eat there! Now, if you want a super romantic itinerary, how about combining a super tour of Tuscany washed down with pasta, canolli and wine? Click here to find out about our tips for an unforgettable trip;The euro is expensive and you want to enjoy a city with a European touch and a favorable exchange rate? For sure Buenos Aires can be your choice. See the complete guide we prepared here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

