Where will the new radars with photomultas be located in Bariloche

The Bariloche Department of Traffic added three new radars with photomultas in the south and west of the city that would only come into operation at the end of August. The National Institute of Industrial Technology (Inti) and the National Road Safety Agency must test and approve them to confirm that they work correctly.

The Secretary of Traffic, Daniel Pincheira, specified that 6 cameras were added at three points: on Route 40 south, at the height of the entrance to the Pilar neighborhood -following the request of neighbors after the fatal accident that occurred in the summer– and, at kilometer 7 and 15 of Bustillo avenue.

“They are specific places where we have worked with mobile radars and we detected a large number of violations. They are dangerous places where we have had accidents. The biggest problem is speed. Not to mention the Pilar neighborhood area: It is a national route but also an urban area. They step on the accelerator and take advantage of passing“, specified Pincheira.

Like the radars that are already in operation, those that are added are licensed by the company Vial Control. «These radles work with spirals, a system on the asphalt that, when the vehicle passes, averages the speed and if it exceeds it, it takes a photo. That fine photo goes to the Misdemeanor Court,” warned the municipal official.

He speeding and running red lights They are the main causes of traffic violations. The fines are 22 thousand pesos -within the first days, 50% is paid-.

From February to May, a total of 462 offenses with mobile speed cameras; meanwhile, fixed speed cameras generate an average of 2,000 violations per week.

Today, the radars in operation are located in the Pioneros avenue -kilometre 2 and 7-, in Esandi and Mexico, Esandi and La Florida, Esandi and Las Victorias avenue and, 12 de Octubre and Frey.



