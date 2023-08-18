Where you can go hiking with children in Austria

Hiking with Heidi – Carinthia

Save

“Heidi, Heidi, your world is the mountains” – and you can take a closer look at Heidi’s mountain world at the Heidi Alm Falkert. That’s where the Heidi Park awaits the little ones, an adventure park with characters from the cartoon series that playfully shows life on the mountain pasture. You walk along an adventure trail through the stone pine forest, say hello to the marmots Vroni, Beppo, Enzo and Ferri and the kids finally let off steam in the playground. We think it’s particularly cool that the adventure trail is barrier-free and can also be used with a wheelchair. Entry to Heidi Park is free with the KärntenCards, otherwise adults pay 12 euros and children between the ages of 2 and 14 pay 6 euros.

>> Read more: Activities with children in Carinthia

(c) Julia Scheriau | 1000things

Heidi Alm Falkert | Falkertsee 1, 9564 Falkert

Heidi Park: May 27 to October 31, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

