which club has the most titles

The end of the Argentine Cup promises to be an attraction. And it is that, Students and Defense and Justice will try to make history at the tournament starting at 9:10 p.m. on the Lanús field. Both teams will compete in the event for the first time.

In eleven editions, Boca and Rosario Central are the teams with the most Argentine Cup finals They starred, four each. However, the most winning in history is the Xeneize cast that in addition, did not lose any of the finals who disputed (1969, 2012, 2015 and 2020); while Canalla achieved only one title (2018).

Precisely, the first edition dating from 1969 had like brand new champion to Club de la Ribera that was imposed before Atlanta with a global result of 4-1.

The next year, 32 teams played it, without the presence of Boca, River or Estudiantes. The contest was 95% played, only the second leg of the final was missing (Vélez and San Lorenzo had tied 2-2 in the first leg). The 1970 edition was left unfinished and no winner was declared.

In 2012 the competition resumed and Xeneize established itself as the first champion of the “modern era”; and repeated in 2015 and 2020.

Those of Núñez, For their part, they were consecrated in 2016, 2017 and 2019. In 2013 Arsenal he kept the title, in 2014 Hurricane, Rosario Central in 2018 and the last, It was Board of Trustees in 2022.

With information from TyC Sports



