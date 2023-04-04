Home Entertainment which group it affects and what the new feature will be
The National Registry of Persons (ReNaPer) made official the launch of the new design of the National Identity Document (ID) with the incorporation of a different insignia for ex-combatants of the Falkland Islands war.

Se implemented through provision 214 and in accordance with article 17 of Law 17,671. In this way, the agency dependent on the Ministry of Interior will advance with the print of the legend in recognition, upon request initiated by mandatory accreditation.

Besides, all data will be printed in capital letterswith the exception of the prepositions or articles present in surnames, which, at the request of the interested party, will be transcribed verbatim as it appears from their birth certificate.

«Those people who accredit the quality of ex-combatant of the war of the Malvinas Islands, will carry the following distinctive on their DNI: ‘EX-COMBATANT, HEROINE OF THE WAR OF THE FALKLAND ISLANDS’, ‘EX-COMBATANT, HERO OF THE WAR OF THE FALKLAND ISLANDS’“, says the provision.

New DNI for Malvinas ex-combatants: how to take a turn

He ReNaPer It has two lines enabled to manage changes in the issuance of the DNI:

– ID 24 hours

– Express ID.

Where, how and how much does it cost to get the DNI in 24 hours?

To manage the DNI urgently, the ReNaPer It can be processed in 24 hours, from Monday to Friday and with the possibility of picking it up at the Documentation Center. Its value is estimated at $1,500.

– Make appointment for a Documentation Center ReNaPer enabled in the Mi Argentina application.

– Present yourself at the chosen office, with the proof of duty.

– Withdraw the DNI within 24 business hours at the same office where the process began.

Where, how and how much does it cost to get the express DNI?

To process the express DNI, the following instructions must be followed:

– If it is done in a Renaper Documentation Center: take a turn in the Mi Argentina app and choose the office closest to your home. If you opt for a Civil Registry, you must consult the modality of shift and payment.

– From 48/96 business hours after the procedure, the mail will deliver the DNI at the consigned address. Its cost amounts to $1,500.


