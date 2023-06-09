Which motorhome to choose? Here are three suggestions to get you started

ROME – Campervan holidays are increasingly attracting the curiosity of those who have never experienced this formula of itinerant tourism. In addition to the purchase price, however, potential campers are intimidated by the difference in driving compared to a normal car. In reality, campers can be driven easily without difficulty and, up to 3.5 tons, a B license is sufficient.







To understand which type of vehicle is best suited to meet your needs, the simplest solution is rental and in this sense a valid help comes from Goboony, an innovative camper sharing platform active in Europe, which has selected the three types of motorhomes more suitable for novice drivers. Made famous by the unforgettable Volkswagen Bulli so popular in the 60s, vans represent the first step in the universe of campers.







Most of these vehicles are set up ad hoc by specialized companies, while some models such as the Volkswagen California, the Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo and the Ford Transit Custom Nugget come directly from the manufacturers. Camper vans are quite compact (about 5 meters long and about 2 meters high), they can be parked practically anywhere, they have small dimensions that allow you to avoid large blind spots and the latest generation ones have equipment that makes driving and maneuvering easier.







They are the ideal vehicles for solo trips, as a couple, and even with a child. Generally in the passenger compartment there is a practical stove, a compact fridge and a sink, but no toilet and shower. The pop-up roof, which can only be opened when the vehicle is stationary, allows you to stand comfortably and can sometimes accommodate a second bed.

The camper van van represents the proposal for those looking for a little more space and comes from the transformation and adaptation of a work van into a camper. They are a convenient vehicle for traveling holidays because they are easy to drive and easy to park, thanks to dimensions ranging from 5 to 6.5 meters in length, 2 in width and with a height between 2.50 and 3 meters . Being well equipped (kitchenette with stove and fridge, bathroom with toilet, sink and shower) they are a good choice for a couple or a small family with two children. Among other things, the vans are well insulated, have heating and hot water, characteristics that make them usable even during the winter.







The third solution, the most spacious among those proposed to newbies, is the semi-integrated camper, born in more recent times to provide a compact vehicle capable of offering good habitability (up to 5 people) combined with easy driving. The models that can be used with a B license range between 6.5 and 7 meters in length, 2.65 and 2.85 meters in height, and between 2.1 and 2.35 meters in width (up to 3.5 t ).







Some versions offer a drop-down bed hanging from the ceiling above the living area which can be conveniently lowered by sliding it along guides. They are generally equipped with a lateral double bed, also known as “French”, a complete bathroom with lateral shower cubicle, a welcoming dinette with table and opposing benches, revolving driver’s seats, complete kitchen and bathroom.