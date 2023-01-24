The domestic film market finally ushered in a big explosion during the Spring Festival. In this period, a total of 7 films will be released, so which one or those few films will be your first choice?

1. “The Wandering Earth 2”

The film is directed by Guo Fan, starring Wu Jing, Andy Lau, Li Xuejian, etc. It is also the only sci-fi blockbuster for the Spring Festival in 2023.

This movie has already been launched in theaters, and it is also a must-see for many people during the Spring Festival this year. Wu Jing said at the Beijing premiere that compared with “The Wandering Earth”, the film is “good” both in terms of special effects and story. One point”, and for this point, the crew made great efforts, “I dare say, “The Wandering Earth 2″ is the confidence of Chinese science fiction movies.”

2. “Man Jianghong”

This movie is directed by Zhang Yimou, starring Shen Teng, Yi Yanqianxi, Zhang Yi, Lei Jiayin, Yue Yunpeng, and Wang Jiayi. The story of a huge conspiracy.

Zhang Yimou said that “Man Jianghong” is an attempt, which combines comedy with suspense and reversal. He hopes that Chinese film genres can flourish. He hopes that through the film, he can convey power during the Spring Festival and present the feelings of the Chinese family and country.

3. “Bear Infested·Stay with me “Bear Core””

This movie can be said to be an upset this year. Although the “Bear Infested” series has a Spring Festival file every year, compared to others, this year’s “Bear Infested: Stay with Me “Bear Core”” is not in terms of publicity. Not investing too much.

As of 14:12 this afternoon, the film’s combined box office has reached 116.4 million, ranking third only after “Man Jianghong”. What’s more interesting is that the word-of-mouth and ratings of this film are quite stable.

4. “No Name”

Ghost director Cheng Er’s new work, set in the period from 1937 to 1945, tells the story of underground workers risking their lives to send out information. This movie is starring Tony Leung and Wang Yibo, and the current box office has exceeded 100 million.

5. “Deep Sea”

The new work of director Tian Xiaopeng of “The Return of the Great Sage” was created by 1,478 Chinese animators over a period of 7 years, presenting an unprecedented spectacle of “particle ink painting” to the audience.

The protagonist of this movie is a sensitive little girl, and the story is not set in the traditional animation of truth, goodness and beauty, and even the effects and techniques used are not available in China before.

6. “Exchanging Life”

The setting is not new, but the starring of Lei Jiayin and Zhang Xiaofei can still give people some expectations, and the director of the film is born in the 1980s. He has created “Cohabitation in Time and Space”. Let’s have some laughter.

7. “The Jedi Counterattack of Chinese Table Tennis”

The film is adapted from a true story. It tells the story that from 1992 to 1995, while the Chinese table tennis women’s team achieved outstanding results, the Chinese table tennis men’s team was in a low period.

Cai Zhenhua, who was the head coach of men’s table tennis at the time, was ordered to form a new team when he was in danger. He led the “five tiger generals” Ma Wenge, Wang Tao, Ding Song, Liu Guoliang, and Kong Linghui. peak.