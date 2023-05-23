Home » which ones to buy and how much do they cost?
which ones to buy and how much do they cost?

which ones to buy and how much do they cost?

Most top-of-the-line brands no longer offer batteries that require maintenance (the water level needs to be checked every six months). On the contrary, the offer is made up of those with free maintenance, which, as the name indicates, are an armored “box” that does not require any type of maintenance and are definitely the ones that specialists suggest buying: “Although there are still several brands that offer cheap low-maintenance batteries, the difference compared to one that does not need it is relatively small, and in practice these are the ones that are best”, said the experts consulted.

The batteries that specialists recommend are maintenance-free. Practically, the offer of the medium maintenance ones is nil.

Search for approval

Within the range of free maintenance, the important thing is to verify that they have the Auto Parts and Safety Homologation Certificate (Chas) in sight. “The Chas certifies that the values ​​that appear in the battery are true. These are approved batteries that guarantee that the commercial information is true”, explained Matías Salatín, manager at the country level of Ithurbide batteries.

The most expensive batteries are those that offer an 18-month warranty, while the cheapest have six months of coverage.
the price difference

The price of the battery is directly related to the warranty period they offer. Gonzalo Daghero Peña, owner of AMP Batteries, told us that within the brands he represents they have three batteries whose prices differ due to the guarantee: “The Moura firm offers an 18-month guarantee, Placord 12 months and in an economic line, such as In the case of GH (Placord’s second brand), the warranty coverage is six months”.

The sector suffers from a lack of products, especially in the range of the best sellers: those of 12V x 65 Amps.
How long should it last?

The other variant that influences the price of a battery is the manufacturing quality, which will influence the useful life of the product. On average, they last two years. If the battery is not replaced in that period, it could end up breaking the alternator or the starter: this is why it is crucial to give it a preventative diagnosis.

Be careful with the gondolas

There is an important fact to consider, which has to do with the time that the new battery is stopped in the gondola. “After three months, the batteries begin to discharge and the plates can crystallize. That is why we do not recommend buying batteries in supermarkets”, detailed the representative of Ithurbide.

It is important to consider a branded, quality battery that has the Safety Auto Parts Homologation Certification (CHAS) and certificate from the National Institute of Industrial Technology (Inti), according to Víctor Nasute Molina, from Moura.
The importance of placement

Finally, another issue that the owner of AMP Batteries remarked to us was not trying to install the battery yourself. “It is best to go to a specialized place. It is essential that the battery is properly installed. The good placement of the battery is directly proportional to its useful life”, concluded Gonzalo Daghero Peña before the consultation of Clasificados La Voz.

Did you know…?

Most of the houses specialized in batteries take the old battery as part of the payment, which allows access to a discount that goes between $3,000 and $3,500.

