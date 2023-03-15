The new values ​​began to apply in some Roca service stations. This is the fourth and last increase foreseen from the agreement between the National Government and the oil companies, in which fuels are part of the Fair Prices program and could increase 3.8% until this month.

this morning alone two companies finalized the update in fuel prices. In Puma, as this medium was able to find out, the increase was applied during the early morning and was 3.8%. After the increase, the Puma Super went from $143 to $148.70 and the Max premium went from $187 to $194.4 per liter.

Around noon Axion Energy also applied the increase but in this station it was 4%. As of today, the Acuom went from $144.20 to $154.20 and the Quantium from $209.00 to $219.00 per liter.

Although Shell materialized the increase in the province of Neuquén and some towns in Río Negro, in Roca the values ​​have been maintained so far. According to reports, the increase begins to take effect from 2:00 p.m. Finally, in YPF the prices did not change either.



