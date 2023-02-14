Recently, “Chinese Strange Story”, jointly produced by Shanghai Animation Film Studio and bilibili, came to an end. As soon as this “small and beautiful” animation short film series was launched, it “broke the circle” unexpectedly quickly, gained amazing attention, and received many hot searches and discussions on the entire platform. Many viewers praised the work compared with the “Love, Death, Robot” series, and some viewers questioned whether it was not worthy of the name.

Since it is “China” and “Fantasy Tan”, first of all, its outline should be “Chinese characteristics” and “mysterious and grotesque”. The two points that best reflect these two points are the first two episodes of “Little Monster Summer”. and “Goose Goose Goose”.

If we talk about the Chinese “myth” that is most deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, it is “Journey to the West”. “Little Monster’s Summer”, which was born out of the text of “Journey to the West”, and “Goose, Goose, Goose”, which is based on strange novels, are rooted in the Chinese flavor of traditional culture, and have found a link with current social life and public psychology. . In terms of production, “Little Monster” found a smooth combination of Chinese ink painting and modern animation aesthetics. The image of the fox scholar in “Goose, Goose and Goose” borrowed from the facial makeup art of Peking Opera, and the image of wearing hairpin flowers referred to the popular attire of men in the Song Dynasty , grotesque and solemn with traditional ancient meaning, unique style. It can be said that both works have achieved Chinese themes, modern concepts, and aroused empathy from the audience. The aesthetics are unique, and it is natural to go out of the circle.

If the subsequent works of “Chinese Strange Tan” can maintain this level, it is not an exaggeration to say that this work is “conferred gods”. The fifth episode “Xiao Man” is my personal favorite after the first two episodes.

It uses the ancient paintings “Five Cows”, “Five Cows”, “Jiang Xing Xue” and other references to establish a unique two-dimensional painting style, the exquisite form of paper-cut animation, and the unique theme of children’s psychology and growth with fairy tales, everywhere. Remarkable.

In addition, I would like to praise the music creation of “Xiaoman” separately. The theme music uses special musical instruments of the Tang Dynasty such as 筚篥 and Tang Sheng. The dreamy and weird temperament of folk tales.

Both the third episode “Lin Lin” and the fourth episode “The Country Bus Takes Wang Haier and the Immortal” have narrative shortcomings, and both are based on the author’s ravings based on individual experience (especially the memory of the hometown), but both It is still remarkable in terms of production aesthetics. What is particularly valuable is that the works reflect the author’s unique personality and creative thinking that cannot be copied. In a word, it is not “kitsch”. But by the sixth episode “Birds and Fish”, the level of the series can be said to have fallen to the bottom, and the “vulgarity” that was not “fascinating” in the previous few episodes has been completely “fascinated”.

“Birds and Fish” seems to have put a lot of effort into the picture, which is a copy and imitation of the so-called “Japanese style of painting”. In terms of content, “B612 Planet”, “White Noise”, “Whale Fall”, “Kiwi Bird” and so on appear from time to time. Concepts and lines such as “flying birds fall in love with fish” are all picked from the most popular Internet literature and art chicken soup in the past ten years. Its core, the director personally explained in the production special is “lonely people will also meet warm people”, but it can be concretely presented, but it is a male YY meeting a beautiful and innocent alien snail girl. The “loneliness” of the isolated island peach blossoms and the inexplicable emotional “warmth” of idol dramas are also so shallow that people have nothing to say.

“The snail girl may also be an alien”, the director mentioned this point. Undoubtedly, the film was born out of the folk myth text “The Snail Girl”. However, unlike other works in the series that have the original text as the origin (such as “The Summer of the Little Monster” and “Goose Goose”), this work has neither analytical thinking nor deconstructive comparison of the original text, nor is it based on contemporary society. explain. Of course, the author has the freedom to choose how to sublate the content and connotation of the original text, but after a long time, he only retains the fantasy of “hanging silk to harvest a beautiful girl from heaven” in the original text, which is unnecessary.

However, I have some doubts that the existence and location of “Birds and Fish” are somewhat deliberate. After the amazing performances of “Little Monster’s Summer” and “Goose Goose”, “Linlin” and “The Country Bus Takes the King and the Immortal” are somewhat tired, and many non-animation fans may already be on the verge of abandoning the show. However, as soon as “Little Man” came out, the standard suddenly improved, and the audience began to look forward to the follow-up, but after the unfinished, “Birds and Fish” came to the bottom of the audience’s expectations, and anger and dissatisfaction would naturally be aroused. There was a wave of criticism and discussion, even cursing and fighting, and the popularity rose again, giving a wave of traffic to the last two episodes of “Small Shop” and “Jade Rabbit”. And the high-quality “Small Shop” appeases the harm caused by “Birds and Fish”, so that most audiences will not be angry and change their low scores. At this time, the mediocre “Jade Rabbit” ended, and everyone was happy. This sorting can be said to be well versed in the psychology of the masses and the laws of communication.

The “Small Shop” that appeared after “Birds and Fish” is very cute. Like “The Country Bus Takes the King and the Gods Away”, based on the disappearance and changes of traditional culture and scene memory, “Small Shop” obviously tells the story more harmoniously It is more conducive to public understanding and empathy. In terms of characterization, the uncle who is stubborn on the outside and gentle on the inside can make many audiences feel close.

When it comes to the role of “Uncle”, let me say a few more words here. The most widely acclaimed “Summer of Little Monsters”, “Xiaoman” and “Small Shop” all have excellent character creation. For short films with a limited duration, it is difficult to pursue a complete and complete narrative. Most of them can only weave a small event or small task in a sliced ​​time and space, so it also increases the difficulty in shaping the integrity of the characters, because the arc of the characters The description depends on the complete succession and transition of the story. Therefore, being able to create amiable and lovely characters in an animated short film relying on limited scenes and details is quite a testament to the creator’s skills. For commercial animations facing the public, character creation is also the most economical option, because for the audience, the characters that can be remembered for a long time are usually vivid characters, and the characters that allow them to pay for commercial peripherals are also characters. .

Looking at the entire “Chinese Strange Story”, from the new interpretation of the old texts of the traditional mythological texts “Journey to the West” and “The Scholar in the Goose Cage”, to the new interpretations of the old texts presented in “Lin Lin”, “The Country Bus Takes away the King and the Immortals” and “Small Shop” From the dialectical relationship between man and nature, old and new, to “Xiaoman” wrapping a new “new” theme “children’s psychology and growth” in a very “old” aesthetic style, to “Jade Rabbit” from traditional mythology to science fiction genre Seamlessly connected, “Chinese Strange Tan” firmly holds this group of thinking about “old” and “new”, and protects the self-expression of each group of creators, which is already rare in the current creative environment. Whether the series can continue and maintain a certain level is worth looking forward to and supporting.

Editor: Jie Chen

