Original title: Which zodiac signs cannot get married in the Year of the Rabbit and why are they not suitable for marriage?

Is marriage the beginning of happiness for two people or the grave of love? Different people have different answers to this question, and only those deep in it know it themselves. There is no right or wrong in marriage itself. Some people think that marriage is better than love, and some people think that marriage is the grave of love. It can be seen that marriage is not suitable for people. Some zodiac signs are not suitable for marriage in 2023, and getting married in the Year of the Rabbit is a disaster for them.

Why 2023 is a bad year to get married

To get married, you have to choose an auspicious date. Only when you get married in an auspicious year and on an auspicious day can you have a happy and long-lasting marriage. Some zodiac signs are not suitable for marriage in 2023, the main reason is the double spring year. The folks in our country call a year with two beginnings of spring a year called a double spring year, a year with only one beginning of spring is called a single spring year, and a year without a beginning of spring is called a year without springs, also known as the year of widows. In fact, the Year of the Widow is just a coincidence between the lunar calendar and the solar calendar, and has no impact on personal life, let alone marriage and family fortunes. The reason why some people think it is not suitable for marriage is mainly because they think that if the couple gets married in the double spring year, there may be a third party in the marriage, which will cause the marriage to not last long. Whether it is true or false, people who are particular about it should pay attention to it. If there is no taboo, then it doesn’t matter.

Who Can’t Get Married in the Year of the Rabbit?

Rooster: Marriage is not high in the Year of the Rabbit for Rooster people. Among the twelve zodiac signs, Rooster and Rabbit are guilty of six conflicts. Therefore, it is not suitable for Rooster people to get married in the Year of the Rabbit in 2023. Rooster girls, their fortunes in the Year of the Rabbit are very unstable, and there will be health risks in terms of health. It is not good to get married at this time, and the family life after marriage is not peaceful, and there will be many contradictions.

Ox: The ox of the zodiac will not violate Tai Sui in the Year of the Rabbit, but if you get married in the Year of the Rabbit in 2023, the two parties will quarrel due to relationship problems. Because their relationship luck is not good this year, and a seven-kill star will be born in 2023, which is a big challenge for marriage. In the Year of the Rabbit in 2023, it is easy to break up. If you want to continue living, you must change your concept and be more considerate of each other’s difficulties.

Horse: Horse people will break Tai Sui in 2023, so they are not suitable for marriage. Getting married in this year will be extremely unfavorable for them. When entertaining guests, there will be many problems. Many relatives and friends may not be able to be there due to special reasons, and they have the cheek not to give gifts. For the horse people, this will be a big loss of money.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: