While Venice chooses the entrance ticket on the Treccani a new word enters: hypertourism

Hypertourism. From the English “overtourism”, it is a new word that has just entered the Treccani sanctuary. And when a neologism receives the blessing of an institution like this, founded in 1925 by Giovanni Treccani and Giovanni Gentile and today directed by the former Minister of Culture Massimo Bray, it means that it is a phenomenon full of facets, consolidated and destined to last in the time.

We’ve been talking about assault tourism for some time, about cities besieged by umbrellas and backpacks, about historic centers with limited numbers and more recently about an entrance ticket to Venice, the lagoon protected by UNESCO. And here punctually the oldest Encyclopedia in Italy – which it must be said is always on point – feels the urgency of recognizing the trend by combining the prefix hyper derived from the Greek hypèr “above”, to the word tourism.

Thus the word was born hyper tourism, noun, masculine. Meaning: tourist overcrowding, concentrated in certain periods of the year in cities and famous sites, which causes or may cause damage to monuments and the environment, as well as inconvenience for residents. The definition is followed by pieces of articles from authoritative newspapers that began to use this word, putting it in quotation marks. Among the funniest (and most recent) is an extensive quote taken from the article by Paolo Della Sala, Opinione.it (13 April 2023): «Here we will define Overtourism as “Hypertourism”, so as not to imitate those who say “I am cool, if I use English words in Italy.” Well, the invasion by masses of fugitives from the living room has even been defined by the World Tourism Organization as “the impact… which excessively and negatively influences the perceived quality of life of citizens and/or the quality of visitor experiences”. I deduce the axiom from this: hypertourism is a serious damage to tourism.”

Well, from today everyone will be able to use the word hypertourism by removing the quotation marks from it. However, it is strictly forbidden to combine the words hypertourism with “mass”: if it is hypertourism it is already mass, it goes without saying.

However, this overflowing tourism is harmful, not only for cities, but also for the planet, given that from 1998 to today there have been 3 billion tourists in the world, causing 7 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions.

In short, toxic tourism, but this word, perhaps borrowed from the Anglo-Saxons who use toxic-tourism, is not yet in dictionaries, while eco-tourism is.

