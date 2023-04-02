The once canceled Whirr are experiencing a renaissance in the recent past. Muta and Blue Sugar won’t change anything. After all, the single double is one of the best the band has released so far.

Just recently, the news made the news gasp that Whirr themselves together with Cloakroom and Master Matt Talbott (Hum) should be in the studio. For the time being, only the liner notes (“Special thanks to Matt and the Talbott Family, Loose Cobra, the Cloaks, Alvin Carrillo, Culver’s, and both the Z-dog and BBB families’) of the double A side Muta / Blue Sugar – two songs that were originally only included as a bonus on the Live Los Angeles vinyl released earlier this year in physical form, but have now also been released digitally, at least via Bandcamp. However, that’s okay, because you keep it that way Whirr under the aegis of soundman Zac Montez and “additional percussion by Brian Busch“ the flawless level of their shoegaze class, which has been pausing since 2019, and serve up two potential fan favorites, which are relatively seamless Feels Like You connect.

Muta shimmers with warm veil reverb like an atonal soft blurry dream of My Bloody Valentine, elegiac and yet gripping, allowing the melancholy to wallow in contemplative longing in a lucid trance with powerful, surging force. Great!

Blue Sugar is even more splendid, leans back calmly musing and later dives so far into its pleasant atmospheric depth that the number with closed eyes even opens up the contours to the ambient. The mood that Whirr once again generate, drifts from reality into an imaginative intermediate world, in which the depressing beauty of the two-dimensional romanticism shows an unreal, fulfilling longing.

In this respect, the following applies: Whether with Cloakroom and Talbott or without – after a three-and-a-half-year wait, album number 4 can come at any time, at the latest after this quality demonstration.

