Whisperers – The Chronicles of the Lost Castle I: Harslo

Harslo is Part I von The Chronicles of the Lost Castle (The Chronicles of Vanished Castle) – a three part 10″ concept project by Dutch atmospheric black metallers whisperers.

The duo consisting of M. Koops (drums, guitar, bass, keyboards) and B. Mollema (zang, keyboards) is catching up for two years Gripped by the spirit of soul awakening meaningful from (“Made in the deep caverns of old Bennekom under the influence of old damp castle dungeons. Each breaking latest news takes the listener on a wander through a vanished Bennekom stronghold. The fortresses, mostly built on forgotten pagan shrines, have ancient stories. We went into our mental dungeons to unravel those stories. We found exiled pagan gods hidden deep and cast away from daylight. Through the chronicles, we act as their mouthpiece.“), but continues the path of the youngest, fifth studio album right from the start.

The very compact with four and a half minutes playing time Dreaming of the sun is kept noticeably raw in every respect after its horror intro, also almost punky in its straightforward directness, in which the melodic, absolutely catchy gripping riff with the sizzling ugliness of the blast beats and desperate nagging is blasted into the 90s. This throttles only briefly for surging moments before the finale, which is particularly manic on the accelerator pedal. A hit? But something!

The almost twice as long, whimpering driving one The king who was discovered during the exposure of the new dimension then fans out a little further, letting the sound flourish with dungeon synth textures that are both mystical and anthemic, but remains just as snappy. The icing on the cake, however, follows as soon as a diffusely atonal cranky guitar figure steps up on the brakes, whisperers melancholy indulge in the crackling sharp edges and let yourself drift cosmically – almost nurturing an elegiac sparkling beauty, how Trha ultimately fails to do this in such an emotionally honest manner.

The only relative flaw of the EP: embedded in the more detailed arc of suspense of an album, the material from The Chronicles of the Lost Castle I: Harslo probably seemed even more impressive when it sprints in less than a quarter of an hour to the best the band has ever had to offer in their fabulous discography.

The Chronicles of the Lost Castle – I – Harslo von Whisperers

similar posts

Print article