“White Bird” releases new trailer Helen Mirren tells about unforgettable experiences White Bird_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

“White Bird”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on April 27th, according to foreign media reports, Helen Mirren, Gillian Anderson, Bryce Gessar, Ariela Glaser (“Radioactive Material”), Orlando Shi Welter (“The True History of the Kelly Gang”) starring in the new film “White Bird” released a new trailer, which will be released in North America on August 25.

The film belongs to the same universe as “Wonder Boy”, adapted from the original author RJ. The comic book of the same name written by Palacio, directed by Mark Foster (“World War Z”, “007: Quantum of Solace”), and written by Mark Baumback (“Rise of the Planet of the Apes 2&3”, “Umbrella Academy”).

Telling the story of Julian Albans, a bully and bully at school, transformed when his grandmother visited him and told his remarkable story of compassion and courage – in the midst of the Nazi occupation In France, facing a colossal crisis, a teenage grandmother goes into hiding with the help of a classmate who risks everything to give her a chance at survival, and together they find beauty and love in a secret world of their own making.

