I’m sure you’ll love these white chocolate lemon cookies just like I do. They are delicious, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.

In addition, the touch of lemon breaks the sweetness of the white chocolate, making this combination simply perfect.

How not to fall in love with these white chocolate and lemon cookies?

Cookies

Cookies are a typically American type of biscuit, with a softer dough and usually based on butter and a mixture of white sugar and brown sugar.

And, in fact, the muscovado ends up becoming an extremely important ingredient to follow the recipe in an original way. That’s because, in addition to bringing color and flavor, it also helps with the softer texture.

If you only use white sugar, possibly your cookie will be more crunchy, which is not bad, but it deviates from the pattern of the recipe.

Which white chocolate to use in my recipe?

This is definitely an important point, as white chocolate is a little more difficult to work with than dark chocolate. That’s because it usually has more fat, which tends to increase the risk of it burning.

In this recipe we use supplyable drops from a higher quality brand (which helps with the flavor too). You can find this type of chocolate in stores that sell ingredients and confectionery items.

But if you don’t find it, guarantee the best quality chocolate possible.

Another tip, to keep the drops or pieces more whole, giving that more accurate look, leave to add the chocolate as soon as your cookies come out of the oven, when the dough will still be very warm and soft.

Tips for perfect cookies

Certainly, making cookies is simpler than it may seem. However, myself when I went to do it for the first time, without looking at many tips, I confess that I was wrong in several points. So, check out how to make your cookie without errors:

Beat your butter and sugar with an electric mixer. This will make your cookie lighter. Of course, if you don’t have a mixer, you can do it by hand. It will work too;More lemon flavor. This tip, undeniably, is not just for this cookie recipe. Whenever you are going to make any preparation that contains lemon (or orange) zest and sugar, first combine these 2 ingredients and rub the mixture with your fingertips. In this way, you will release the aroma and flavor of the zest into the sugar;Leave your dough in the fridge before rolling your cookies.. This helps it not to get so flat, as it will bake more slowly;Use a low edge shape. To get exactly the texture you want, the air needs to circulate well. For this, no high edge shape;Right point. The original point of the cookie is the dough is slightly crispy on the outside and very soft on the inside. For this, you will bake your biscuit at a low temperature. Time may vary slightly from oven to oven, but generally takes 7-15 minutes tops;Wait for your biscuit to cool down. At first, let the cookies cool on the tray itself. Once it is firmer, transfer it, preferably, to a cooling rack (check here how it is).

White chocolate and lemon cookies recipe step by step

Prep Time:

10 minutes

Cook Time:

12 minutes

Additional Time:

30 minutes

Total Time:

52 minutes

A different version of white chocolate flavored cookie with a touch of lemon.

Ingredients

1/4 cup demerara sugar – can be white too; 3/4 cup brown sugar; zest of 1 large lemon; 1 egg; 110 g butter; 1 cup and 2 tablespoons wheat flour; 1/2 teaspoon bicarbonate; approx. 100 g of white chocolate.

Instructions

Start by adding the demerara or white sugar with the lemon zest and press well with your fingertips to release the flavor and aroma; Then, add the brown sugar, the butter and the egg and beat, in a mixer, until a very fluffy cream is formed; least 30 min or until it is firm – on hot days you may need more time; Remember to leave plenty of space between portions because the biscuit melts well; With the oven preheated, bake your cookies at a temperature of 180 to 190° for 8 to 12 minutes. The right point is when the dough is more opaque and golden on the edge; Let it cool for a few minutes on the tray itself and then take it to a cooling rack.

More cookie recipes

