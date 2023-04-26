“White House Plumber” released an official trailer to focus on the Watergate incident | White House Plumber_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

The White House Plumber

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on April 27th, according to foreign media reports, the HBO limited series “White House Plumber” released an official trailer, focusing on one of the largest political scandals in American history, the Watergate incident, and it will start broadcasting on May 1st.

Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, Domhnall Gleeson, Lena Headey, Kieran Shipka, Judy Greer, Ike Barinholtz, Yule Vasquez, David Krumholtz, etc., created by Alex Gregory & Pete Heck (“Vice”, “Family”), David Mandel ( “Disappear” and “Vice President”) directed.

The story of how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunter (Harrison) and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux), accidentally overthrew the presidency they were desperately trying to protect. The “White House Plumbers,” a secretive team of former FBI and CIA agents, were formed after the release of the Pentagon Papers in 1971 to stop the release of classified information or anything that would adversely affect President Nixon.

Gleeson stars as John Dean, a shrewd and ambitious young White House adviser who orchestrates an illegal cover-up that brings down Nixon and his administration.

Headey stars as Dorothy Hunt, a mother of four and active CIA officer who tries to hold the family together when she becomes involved in her husband’s (Harrison) disastrous accident.

Greer plays Gordon’s wife, Fran, who is unhurried and confident in her husband’s intelligence and abilities.

