Sina Entertainment News November 21, Beijing time, according to foreign media reports, HBO announced that the hit drama “White Lotus Resort” will be renewed for a third season, continuing to catch horses frantically.

The second season will start broadcasting on October 30th, starring Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Jennifer Coolidge, etc., will leave the previous Hawaii and go to another famous tourist destination – Sicily, Italy, focusing on The “White Lotus” resort industry there, and the story of another group of vacationers.

“White Lotus Resort” is an American satirical comedy-drama TV series created by Mike White. It is set in a resort in Hawaii. The series uses irony to show the hotel staff and guests’ week-long vacation life.

Murray Bartlett stars as Almond, manager of White Lotus Resort, and also stars Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hessing Greg, Jack Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, Steve Zahn and Molly Shannon. In October 2020, HBO decided to develop and produce the series. Principal photography began in Hawaii in late 2020.

The first season of “White Lotus Resort” premiered on HBO on July 11, 2021, with a total of 6 episodes and ended on August 15, 2021. In August 2021, HBO announced the reservation for the second season.

